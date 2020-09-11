Single Fourth Quarter Touchdown is The Difference in Franklin vs Summit

The Summit Spartans play host to the Franklin Admirals in week 4 of the Tennessee High School Football season. The Spartans enter play after an impressive shut-out win against Columbia last week.

The Admirals are looking to get back to .500 after falling last week to Ravenwood.

Franklin had a nice drive on the opening possession of the game, but could only come away with a field goal making 3-0. The Spartans would respond with a touchdown to go up 7-3.

The Admirals would tack on another field goal to make it 7-6. Just before halftime, Franklin would sneak in a touchdown to take the lead 13-7 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Summit would score but missed the PAT to tie the game at 13. Franklin would then answer with a touchdown to go back up 20-13.

Summit would not go away though as they would score to tie the game again at 20. That would be all the scoring in the third and the game would be decided in the fourth quarter.

Franklin would score the final touchdown late in the fourth quarter to grab the lead and ultimately the win.

Franklin bounced back in a big way tonight as they take down the Summit Spartans. Franklin moves back to .500 on the season. Meanwhile, Summit lost their first game of the season tonight and will look to regroup for next weeks matchup.

