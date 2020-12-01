Darrell Waltrip Subaru & Animal Center Team Up For “Share the Love” Sales Event

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) and Darrell Waltrip Subaru in Franklin are teaming up for “Share the Love,” a holiday sales event November 19, 2020 through January 4, 2021. With each new Subaru vehicle sold or leased during the promotion at Darrell Waltrip Subaru, 1450 Murfreesboro Rd., purchasers can choose WCAC as a directly benefitting charity. Subaru, along with the local dealer, will donate a total of $300 per vehicle sold. As a chosen hometown charity partner, the Williamson County Animal Center is excited to be a local organization option for donations.

For more information about “Share the Love” and pet adoption, contact Darrell Waltrip Subaru at (615) 791-1101 or Williamson County Animal Center at (615) 790-5590. The shelter is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or at the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

About The Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group

