23 TSC Seniors Sign Their National Letter of Intent on Early Signing Day

Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) is proud to have 23 players signing their National Letter of Intent (NLI) on the Early Signing Day for college-bound high school seniors.

“We couldn’t be happier for these players and the future they have at their respective college programs,” said TSC Executive Director Stuart Brown. “It really is an exciting time for these players and we are proud of them for reaching this milestone.”

The 23 players who signed are below:

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.”