Davis House Hosts Gingerbread Haus Spectacular at Harpeth Hotel

Davis House Child Advocacy Center is excited to introduce a new event for the community this holiday season called Gingerbread Haus Spectacular! The hope for this event is to raise awareness and funds for the organization to continue its critical work serving children and their families impacted by child abuse and other forms of trauma.

The event will host a gingerbread house competition amongst professional bakers from around the country. The Top Four (4) gingerbread house entries will win a prize package, which includes the display of each of these houses at The Harpeth in Franklin, TN from December 1 – 13, 2020. Local celebrity chefs and bakers, including Summer Deepe of Summer’s Sweet Shoppe, Nate Clingman of The Bearded Baker, and Devin Walline, Executive Chef of 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails Restaurant at The Harpeth, will vote to determine the Grand Prize gingerbread house winner. Each finalist gingerbread house will be sponsored. Current sponsors include Bank of England Mortgage, John & Kim Hunt and Ashley Fitz with Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty. One (1) remaining gingerbread house sponsorship is available.

The four (4) finalist gingerbread houses will also be available in a silent auction beginning December 1 and running through December 13 at 9 pm. The winner of each gingerbread house auction will pick the location to display their winning house at such places as local schools, retirement centers or their own homes. It is a unique decorating opportunity this season!

In addition, the community will have the opportunity to purchase a Gingerbread Home Holiday Kit. The kits are festive reusable canvas totes filled with goodies such as a do-it-yourself gingerbread house kit, Davis House mugs, hot chocolate, pre-sealed marshmallows and popcorn, and four (4) ornament kits to decorate.

The purchased kits will be distributed by holiday-themed drive-thru pick-up at the Davis House Franklin location at 101 Forrest Crossing Blvd. on Saturday, December 19. In addition, a limited number of kits are available for delivery with an additional fee, within 15 miles of the Davis House Franklin location on this same day.

“We are thrilled to bring this new event to our community,” says Dr. Brent Hutchinson, Davis House Executive Director. “COVID has made it challenging to feel connected. Our hope is this event will be a fun and safe way to celebrate the holiday season together while still apart.”

To be a sponsor, purchase holiday kits, bid on the silent auction or find out how you can participate in Gingerbread Haus Spectacular!, go davishousecac.org.

The mission of Davis House Child Advocacy Center is to provide investigative, advocacy, family support, and therapeutic services to children who have experienced sexual or significant physical abuse or some other traumatic event, as well as trauma informed community education, designed to guide our towns and civic spaces to be safer and more resilient for everyone. Child abuse does not just affect the child. Once disclosure is made, the entire family is in crisis. Our dual goal: to treat the child and the family as they heal from the trauma of abuse; and to educate caregivers and our collaborative partners in order to better protect children. Davis House served 530 new children last year in Williamson, Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties. National statistics indicate that one in ten children will be victims of sexual abuse by the age of 18. Davis House relies heavily on community financial support in order to provide all services at no cost to the children and their families. For more information on how you can financially support the children in your community struggling with abuse, please contact Brent Hutchinson at [email protected] or visit their website at davishousecac.org.

If you believe a child is being harmed or is not safe, please call the TN Child Abuse Hotline at 877-237-0004.