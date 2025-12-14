Country Music Hall of Fame to Offer Pay What You Want Admission to Locals

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will offer pay-what-you-want admission for Nashville area residents beginning Thursday, Jan. 1, through Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. Providing an opportunity for locals to explore the museum and the history of country music, pay-what-you-want admission will apply to those living in Nashville-Davidson and its bordering counties — Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. It offers a variety of family and public programs, available with pay-what-you-want admission and subject to availability.

Museum visitors can also discover and create through a variety of family-friendly programs and activities on weekends. Young explorer and sensory bags, scavenger hunts, coloring pages and gallery interactives are always available. The museum also now offers a specialized sensory room for individuals with sensory needs.

Museum visitors can park at Walk of Fame Park Garage (161 4th Ave. S.) or the SoBro Tower Garage (210 3rd Ave. S.) for a flat rate of $15 (up to 3 hours) or $25 (up to 6 hours). This offer is valid daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with validation available at the museum’s Information Desk. Museum members will receive an additional $5 off the already discounted rate ($10 up to 3 hours, $20 up to 6 hours).

Visitors to the museum will also be able to explore current exhibitions including American Currents: State of the Music; Country’s Grandest Stage: The Opry at 100; Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker; Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails; Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising and Rosanne Cash: Time is a Mirror.

Visit the museum’s website for locals, which includes information on reserving tickets and parking, as well as upcoming programs included with pay-what-you-want admission.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email