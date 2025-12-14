45,000 Tennessee High School Seniors to Receive Automatic College Admission Letters

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) marks a pivotal next step in the state’s TN Direct Admissions pilot by sending more than 45,000 personalized college admission letters—signed by Governor Bill Lee—to eligible Tennessee high school seniors in the Class of 2026.

Eligible students can expect to receive their TN Direct Admissions letters this week in mailboxes across the state, giving them a clear picture of where they have automatically been admitted to college — with no traditional college application required.

Announced earlier this year, Tennessee’s Direct Admissions pilot is partnering with randomly selected Tennessee high schools to connect eligible students directly to immediate enrollment opportunities at participating in-state colleges and universities.

Research shows that the complexity of college applications and financial aid often causes students to give up before finishing the process, with first-generation college applicants particularly at risk of falling through the cracks. The state’s Direct Admissions pilot explores whether direct admissions can help more students confidently continue their education after high school.

“Roughly 45,000 Tennessee families will be receiving TN Direct Admissions letters this week, and we encourage students and families to check their mailboxes,” said Dr. Steven Gentile, Executive Director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. “These notifications give students an early look at their college options to help them plan their next steps with confidence, making the path to higher education in Tennessee clearer and easier than ever.”

Each of the 45,000 letters will include an individual and personalized QR code linking eligible seniors graduating in 2026 to a secure portal where they can review their TN Direct Admission college offers, select their preferred institutions, and immediately claim admission.

Once claimed, THEC will send the student’s information directly to the college or TCAT, who will then follow up with the student to provide an official admission packet and guidance on next steps such as completing the FAFSA, campus orientation, and other enrollment requirements.

“The state with the workforce will win the future, and Tennessee is committed to ensuring every student can thrive no matter the path they choose,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “I’m grateful to THEC for their partnership in making higher education more accessible and easier for students to navigate, and I look forward to equipping our next generation of Tennesseans with the skills, training, and education that will create greater opportunity for them to succeed.”

Tennessee’s Direct Admissions is designed to make college-planning and college-going more accessible, efficient, and affordable for Tennessee students and their families by eliminating application fees and providing a centralized menu of in-state college opportunities.

Tennessee families can expect to save time and steps in the admissions process, as students receive automatic college acceptance letters without the need to submit multiple applications or conduct college research.

The long-term goal is to expand TN Direct Admissions beyond the pilot year and ultimately offer direct admission to every high school senior statewide, creating a clearer, simpler path to college for all Tennessee students.

By removing traditional barriers, simplifying application steps, and providing upfront financial aid information, the pilot aims to make the transition from high school to college or technical training easier than ever.

General information about TN Direct Admissions is provided to participating high schools and made available through school counselors.

Additional resources, including webinars, videos, flyers, and posters, will also be provided and made accessible on CollegeForTN.org to support schools, students, and families.

More information is available on the TN Direct Admissions FAQ page.

