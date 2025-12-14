Photo of the Day: December 14, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Four seniors at Battle Ground Academy have announced their commitments to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level. Surrounded by family, faculty, staff, coaches and friends on Dec. 2, the following student-athletes celebrated their next chapter:

Alex Bowler – Baseball – Cuesta College

Elijah Fernandez – Football – University of Michigan

Nate Fleming – Football – Vanderbilt University

Kayden Marable – Football – Columbia University

“We are proud to celebrate these remarkable student-athletes and all they’ve accomplished,” said Dr. Fred Eaves, Assistant Head of School for Operations and Co-Curricular Programs. “Their hard work, discipline and passion for their sports have brought them to this exciting moment. We know they will continue to excel and represent BGA with pride as they compete at the next level.”

