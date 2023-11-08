Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII Opens in Downtown Franklin

Speakeasy cocktail bar Cocktail Club Amendment XVIII is now open in downtown Franklin at 317 Main Street, Franklin. To gain access to the hidden bar, use the back entrance to Mellow Mushroom in the alley. Then find the Frankenstein switch for entry. See the video they posted below on how to enter the bar.

Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday, 4 pm until midnight, Friday-Saturday, 4 pm until 2 am, and Sunday 2 pm until 10 pm with live jazz from 4 pm – 7 pm.

Amendment XVIII originally opened in 2021 at 158 Front Street in the Westhaven neighborhood of Franklin. Named after the 18th Amendment, a time of prohibition for the country, they offer beer, wine, and a limited cocktail menu. In addition, they offer a small bite menu with charcuterie.