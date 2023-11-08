WCS Students Take Individual, State Cross-Country Titles

November 7, 2023 – WCS student-athletes left the 2023 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) State Cross-Country Championship with three new State titles.

Brentwood High’s girls cross-country team won its fourth consecutive State championship in the girls Class AAA category. The team includes Lauren Banovac, Lia Banovac, Rachel Haws, Lydia Cromwell, Abi Cobb, Talya Williams and Hailey Parker and is coached by Robert Pautienus and Michelle Doty.

“This team is a special group of athletes who work hard as a collective unit,” Doty said. “All the girls push themselves and each other to be better. As a result, they feed off of each other’s successes, and it motivates them to push harder for the success of the team. They are a great example of iron sharpening iron.”

Nolensville High’s Claire Stegall defended her State title and placed first in the individual girls Class AAA 5k Run. She is coached by Christopher Demetra.

“Claire is very dedicated and focused, both in the classroom and as a part of the cross-country team,” said Demetra. “She has an incredible gift, and she makes the most of it every day.”

Ravenwood High’s Miles Ramer also earned an individual State title in the boys Class AAA 5k Run. He is coached by Pete Mueller.

“Miles represents everything that is good about sports,” said Mueller. “Despite his status as the undisputed greatest distance runner in Ravenwood history, he’s remarkably humble and has no interest in self-promotion. He just wants to run as fast as he can, and he puts all his energy into preparing his mind and body for racing. I am so proud of him and thankful for the time I’ve gotten to spend with him these last four years.”

Several other WCS student-athletes placed within the top 10 of their categories. Congratulations to the students and teams listed below:

Boys Class AAA

Individual 5k Run

First: Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High

Fourth: Asher Oates, Independence High

Sixth: Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High

Team

Second: Brentwood High

Third: Independence High

Fourth: Ravenwood High

Girls Class AAA

Individual 5k Run

First: Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Second: Jaynie Halterman, Independence high

Seventh: Gabrielle Boutros, Page High

Eighth: Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Team

First: Brentwood High

Sixth: Page High

Ninth: Independence High

Boys Class A-AA

Team

Ninth: Fairview High

Source: WCS InFocus

