



Clarks Shoes has closed its location at the CoolSprings Galleria.

“At Clarks, we regularly review our store portfolio to ensure each of our stores meets our consumers’ needs as well as our business requirements. We can confirm that, as a result, our store at the CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin closed at the end of March,” a Clarks spokesperson shared.

“We are glad to continue to service our local consumers at other Clarks stores, across other nearby retailers carrying our product and through ClarksUSA.com, where we offer free shipping and returns,” they added.

A Clarks outlet store is located at Opry Mills Mall.

Currently, the Galleria is open Monday through Saturday 11 am – 7 p and Sunday noon – 6 p. Not all stores have reopened, find the current list of reopened stores here.



