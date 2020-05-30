



Our Thrift Store has been at 1018 Columbia Avenue in Franklin for over 15 years but will close its doors at the end of June when their lease expires. Our Thrift Store has been looking for property for over a year and plans to continue its search for a new permanent home.

They are currently not accepting new donations but will begin a closing sale with special hours.

Founder Dave Krikac made the announcement via Facebook with a video message.

The store was founded back in 2003, with the purpose of employing those with special needs. All of the proceeds from the store went to support GEAR Foundation.

