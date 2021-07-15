Chilangos to Open at Nashville’s Assembly Food Hall

Assembly Food Hall, the entertainment and dining destination at Fifth + Broadway, announced the addition of Chilangos, a new restaurant partner located next to DeSano Pizza. Chilangos will open Friday, July 16, offering Assembly Food Hall guests an authentic Mexican taqueria.

Inspired by Mexico City street food, Chilangos’ Chef Joel Mendoza creates authentic street-style tacos featuring homemade tortillas and fresh ingredients. Some of Chilangos’ specialties include Pollo Al Pastor and Barbacoa tacos, Birria Quesataco, spit-grilled meat and salsas made from scratch.

Mendoza has cooked at some of the best restaurants in Mexico City, including Pujol, recently named as the 12th best restaurant in the world—and is excited to bring the tacos of his beloved city to Nashville.

The Birria Tacos are some of the most unique on the menu and are Mendoza’s grandfather’s original recipe. The first step is to drench the tortilla on the griddle with “birria”, a beefy Mexican stew, then pile cheese and meat on top of the tortilla, and lastly fold and drench with more of the Mexican beef stew on the griddle. The tacos are served with a side of the “birria” to soak in even more of the delicious flavors.

“We are excited to bring this real Mexican taqueria to Nashville. Our priority was to introduce a partner with true respect for tradition because we felt there was an opportunity to be the best in the market,” said Kulsoom Klavon, Vice President of Curation at The Food Hall Co. “Chilangos adds authentic flavor and culture to the range of eateries we’ve already curated at Assembly Food Hall, offering our guests yet another option for quality food to enjoy in the best atmosphere in Nashville.”

Assembly Food Hall opened its doors to Nashville locals and visitors this May. The destination spot offers more than 30 eateries and bars, as well as a rooftop bar and concert venue. Assembly Hall’s rooftop stage features live performances regularly and a variety of events.

Chilangos joins a host of eateries of various cuisines at Assembly Food Hall with chef curated menus serving the highest quality ingredients including:

For more information on Assembly Food Hall eateries, bars and events, visit assemblyfoodhall.com.

About The Food Hall Co.

The Food Hall Co. is an anchor tenant that creates world class dining and entertainment destinations which offer a platform for aspiring chefs, restauranteurs, mixologists, brewers and entertainers to bring their craft to an engaged local community, all under one roof. The Food Hall Co. is the parent company of Assembly Food Hall in Nashville.