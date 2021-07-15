New Drug Drop Off Box in Brentwood Marks Sixth for Williamson County

By
Press Release
-
Since 2018, the City of Brentwood has successfully partnered with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force, and the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition to operate a prescription drug drop box in the lobby of Brentwood City Hall, located at 5211 Maryland Way. Over the past three years, a little less than 4,000 pounds of prescription drugs have been collected at this one location. Due to its use, when the Brentwood Police Department Headquarters Building was opened earlier this year, a second drug drop off box was placed at 910 Heritage Way. This new box makes the sixth box in Williamson County. Other drop off boxes are in Franklin, Nolensville, Spring Hill, and Fairview.

Both drop boxes at City Hall and the Police Headquarters are accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, and sits in an area under video camera surveillance. If you arrive after 4 pm, on a weekend, or on a holiday to the 910 Heritage Way location, please enter the front door and press the button for assistance. Dispatchers will allow you in to safely dispose of medications. Drop-off is free and no forms are required – residents can simply place the items in the box and leave. Brentwood Police Officer and evidence collection manager, Bill Reape, said “we recognize that disposing of unwanted or unused medication safely is an environmentally responsible practice and we are proud to now offer two locations for the community to use. Using these bins helps to prevent the medication from getting into the wrong hands, ending up in a landfill or our waterways.”

brentwood drug drop off locationsAcceptable Items:

• Prescription Medications

• All over-the-counter medications

• Pet medications

• Liquid medications in leak-proof containers

• Inhalers

• Pills in any packaging, including glass, plastic container, baggie (Ziploc) or foil

Unacceptable Items:

• Illegal drugs and narcotics

• Needles/sharps or syringes with needles

• Blood sugar equipment

• Thermometers

• IV bags

• Bloody or infectious waste

• Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)

