Bricks Cafe Springs Into March With New Specials

Looking for a new restaurant to try for family brunch or dinner or a new place for business lunches? Check out Bricks Cafe in Brentwood, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, #914D.

Bricks Cafe is locally owned, serving scratch made new American cuisine, making it the perfect spot for a casual lunch, business dinner or family brunch. Their menu is described as “refined comfort food.” The best part? They have gluten free and vegetarian options, ensuring everyone in your party will find something they like!

Now is the perfect time to check out Bricks Cafe as they are highlighting some great March specials.

March Specials:

Broccoli Peanut Salad

Broccoli tossed with diced red onion, cranberries, crushed peanuts, gouda, bacon bits and creamy dressing. Topped with grilled chicken. (Go VEG: sub Bean Salad for chicken and bacon.) (Sub Salmon or Steak)

Gouda Alfredo Pizza

Bricks thin crust topped with Alfredo sauce, shredded gouda, roasted red peppers and scallions. (Add Chicken, Bacon or Mushrooms)

Grilled Mahi Sandwich with Bang Bang Slaw

Grilled mahi served on a toasted brioche bun topped with bang bang slaw. Served with ranch dusted house made potato chips.

Buffalo Shrimp Mac and Cheese

Cavatappi pasta and shrimp tossed in Bricks Buffalo Gouda cheese sauce. Topped with feta and scallions.

Honey Mustard Salmon and Loaded Potatoes

Grilled salmon brushed with honey mustard sauce and topped with fried onions. Served with loaded mashed potatoes topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and scallions.

Bricks Cafe

Brentwood Place Shopping Center

330 Franklin Rd, #914D Brentwood, TN 37027

brickscafe.com

facebook.com/brickscafebrentwoodtn

