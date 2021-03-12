Williamson County Dispatcher Assists in Delivery of Baby in Spring Hill

By
Press Release
-
Taylor Kinney Receiving Her Stork Pin

On Friday, March 5th at 1:58 a.m., Emergency Communications Dispatcher Taylor Kinney received a call from a husband saying his pregnant wife had gone into labor at their home. He stated that her contractions were only thirty seconds apart at this point and that the baby was crowning.

During this conversation, Taylor had already dispatched emergency medical, police and fire responders to the caller’s home and began giving the father delivery instructions from the call center guide cards. The baby was safely delivered and Taylor remained on the call until first responders arrived.

Taylor’s supervisor, Tanya Harmon stated, “Throughout this call, Taylor remained calm and compassionate with the caller. You would never believe that this was her first delivery.”

First responders from Williamson Medical Center EMS, Spring Hill Fire, and Spring Hill Police arrived and transported the family to the hospital.

Taylor received a commemorative stork pin in honor of her excellent service.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more
Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here