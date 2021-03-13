5 Ways to Show Your Pup Some Love This St Patrick’s Day

“May you have all the happiness and luck that life can hold—and at the end of your rainbows ay you find a pot of gold”- Old Irish Blessing
March 17 is Saint Patrick’s Day. While you enjoy your favorite Irish ale or cook up a traditional Irish meal like Corned Beef and Cabbage, celebrate the Irish holiday with your fur family too!
Three Dog Bakery offers adorable Saint Patrick’s Day-themed dog treats and accessories. The treats are fresh-baked on-site by using simple, healthy, and wholesome ingredients, such as pumpkin, carob and low-fat, low-lactose yogurt With a variety of soft and crunchy treats, these treats will make any dog happy!
1Mug o’ Luck Beer Cookie
While you’re toasting with your Guinness, your best friend can enjoy this cute Mug o’ Luck Beer Cookie
2Shamruff Cake
Look at this fluffy, adorable Shamruff Cake! It’s almost too cute to eat!
Did you know? The three-leaf clover has been considered the unofficial national flower of Ireland for centuries. Irish legend says that Saint Patrick used the shamrock as an educational symbol to explain the Holy Trinity.
3Lucky Dog Cookie
Your pup will definitely consider themselves lucky to get this scrumptious cookie!
4Doggy Froggy Pupcake
The Doggy Froggy Pupcake is a twist on our classic Pupcake and the perfect St Patrick’s Day treat!
5St Patrick’s Day Bandana
Don’t forget your pup needs some green to wear this St Patrick’s Day! Pick up one of these bandanas so your pup can sport some St Patrick’s Day cheer!
Shop In-Store or Pick Up Curbside
Our Mt. Juliet location has an excellent variety of special treats in the case. You can shop in store or online, or you can call at (615) 701-2128 to talk through your options. Don’t want to come inside? No problem, we offer curbside pickup as well!
Three Dog Bakery – Mt. Juliet Store
1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
