Brentwood Schools Perform at Second Annual Music Fest

Crockett Park was packed April 30 as students, families and community members gathered to watch Brentwood middle and high school bands and orchestras perform at the second annual Music Fest.

The ensembles performed at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater. The Brentwood Middle band is under the direction of Carolyn Hankins, and the BMS orchestra is directed by Tiffany Turner. The Brentwood High ensembles are under the direction of Andrew O’Keefe and Katie Nicholson.

“Last year it was at Brentwood High on the football field, and this year we moved to this larger venue,” said Turner. “There were food trucks, and families brought chairs and blankets for seating on the lawn. We had such a great turnout this past weekend.”