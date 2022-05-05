Franklin Band’s Annual Car Wash Extravaganza Coming May 7

The Franklin Band wants to make your vehicle a show stopper. The Annual Car Wash Extravaganza will be held Saturday, May 7.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., community members will have the opportunity to get their cars washed and enjoy some live music and concessions. Tickets for the car wash cost $10 and may be purchased from any Franklin Band member or onsite the day of the event.

Money raised during the car wash will fund all aspects of the Franklin Band program, including instruments, equipment, show design and transportation costs.

Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.