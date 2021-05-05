5 Margarita Recipes to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo

Donna Vissman
Patron
photo from Patron

It’s National Margarita Day. For your at-home celebrations, we are sharing these recipes for you to show off your bartending skills.

Patron
photo from Patron

1Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita 

  • 1.5 oz    PATRÓN Silver
  • .5 oz      Fresh lime juice
  • .5 oz      Pineapple juice
  • .5 oz      Agave nectar
  • 1            Pinch of smoked paprika
  • +            Smoked sea salt rim
  • +            Lime for garnish

Method: Prepare a rocks glass by moistening the rim and rolling it in smoked sea salt. Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to chill. Fine strain over fresh ice cubes in the prepared glass. Garnish with a lime and a dusting of smoked paprika.

 

Margarita
photo by Rachel Uniatowski

2Azalea Margarita

  • 1.5 oz    Patrón Silver
  • .5 oz      Patrón Citrónge Orange
  • 1 oz       Pineapple juice
  • .5 oz      Lime juice
  • .5 oz      Grenadine

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a rocks glass.

Margarita
photo by Rachel Uniatowski

3Margarita Caliente

  • 1.5 oz    Patrón Silver
  • 1 oz       Patrón Citrónge Orange
  • 1 oz       Fresh lime juice
  • .5 oz      Passion fruit syrup
  • 4            Dashes Chipotle Tabasco
  • 2            Bar spoons orange marmalade
  • +            Orange twist for garnish

Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake to chill and texturize. Strain into a double old-fashioned glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.

Margarita
photo by Rachel Uniatowski

4Patrón Classic Margarita

  • 1.5 oz    Patrón Silver
  • 1 oz       Patrón Citrónge Orange
  • .75 oz    Fresh lime juice
  • .25 oz    Simple syrup
  • +            Lime wedge for garnish
  • +            Kosher salt (optional)

Method: Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge. Optionally, salt half the rim of the glass with kosher salt.

Watermelon Margarita
photo from Patron

5Watermelon Basil Margarita

  • 1.5 oz    Patrón Reposado
  • 1 oz       Fresh watermelon juice or puree
  • 1 oz       Fresh lime juice
  • 1 oz       Agave nectar
  • 3            Basil leaves or basil simple syrup
  • +            Watermelon wedge or dehydrated lime wheel for garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a basil leaf and wedge of watermelon or dehydrated lime wheel.

