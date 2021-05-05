5 Margarita Recipes to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo

It’s National Margarita Day. For your at-home celebrations, we are sharing these recipes for you to show off your bartending skills.
1Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita
- 1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver
- .5 oz Fresh lime juice
- .5 oz Pineapple juice
- .5 oz Agave nectar
- 1 Pinch of smoked paprika
- + Smoked sea salt rim
- + Lime for garnish
Method: Prepare a rocks glass by moistening the rim and rolling it in smoked sea salt. Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to chill. Fine strain over fresh ice cubes in the prepared glass. Garnish with a lime and a dusting of smoked paprika.
2Azalea Margarita
- 1.5 oz Patrón Silver
- .5 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange
- 1 oz Pineapple juice
- .5 oz Lime juice
- .5 oz Grenadine
Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain into a rocks glass.
3Margarita Caliente
- 1.5 oz Patrón Silver
- 1 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange
- 1 oz Fresh lime juice
- .5 oz Passion fruit syrup
- 4 Dashes Chipotle Tabasco
- 2 Bar spoons orange marmalade
- + Orange twist for garnish
Method: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake to chill and texturize. Strain into a double old-fashioned glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.
4Patrón Classic Margarita
- 1.5 oz Patrón Silver
- 1 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange
- .75 oz Fresh lime juice
- .25 oz Simple syrup
- + Lime wedge for garnish
- + Kosher salt (optional)
Method: Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge. Optionally, salt half the rim of the glass with kosher salt.
5Watermelon Basil Margarita
- 1.5 oz Patrón Reposado
- 1 oz Fresh watermelon juice or puree
- 1 oz Fresh lime juice
- 1 oz Agave nectar
- 3 Basil leaves or basil simple syrup
- + Watermelon wedge or dehydrated lime wheel for garnish
Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill. Strain onto fresh ice in a double old fashioned glass. Garnish with a basil leaf and wedge of watermelon or dehydrated lime wheel.