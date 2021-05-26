Brentwood High School Head Football Coach Ron Crawford Resigns

Ron Crawford has resigned at Brentwood as head football coach and has accepted the defensive coordinator position at Christian Brothers where he will work with his son-in law Thomas McDaniel.

“I love the Brentwood community and they have been more than fantastic to me in my time there but this was a chance to be closer to the grandkids and to work with my best friend and for me that was too good to pass up,” Crawford said.

Brentwood wasted little time and has promoted offensive coordinator Clint Finch as the new Brentwood head coach.

Finch has served on the Brentwood staff for 13 years including the last six years as Offensive Coordinator.

“Coach Finch is very much ready for this opportunity. He has a tremendous amount of coaching experience and has served as Coach Crawford’s right-hand man for the past six seasons. Clint is a man of high character and hard work ethic. We feel fully confident that he will provide our kids with what they need to be successful on and off the field,” Blair said.

Crawford led the Bruins to the Class 6A title game in 2020 where they lost to Oakland.

“We are extremely sad to see Coach Crawford leave, but wish he and Diane nothing but the very best in this new chapter in their lives. Ron is more than just an outstanding football coach. He’s an absolutely amazing person. His spirit and attitude are infectious. He cares about kids so much and is intentional about instilling in them the importance of being the best human they can be and striving to do what’s right. He is a good friend and has definitely left a huge legacy here at Brentwood High,” Brentwood AD Joe Blair said.

He spent two different tenures at Brentwood (2002-11) and (2015-20) and led the Bruins to the Class 5A state title in 2002 and posted a 150-55 record in his time at Brentwood.

The Bruins made the playoffs all 16 seasons under Crawford.

