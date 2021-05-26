Franklin Citizen Pledges $1k for ID of Downtown Burglars

A local resident has pledged a $1,000 cash reward to anyone who can identify these burglars. On May 17, they broke into two downtown businesses and stole cash from inside.
The $1,000 reward, privately pledged through Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, is in addition to the up to $1,000 already pledged by Crime Stoppers.
PREVIOUS RELEASE BELOW
Police are releasing a new video from a Monday morning, downtown burglary. This is from French’s Shoes and Boots on Fifth Avenue N.
The other business targeted by these burglars was Baskin-Robins on Main St. Both crimes appear to have occurred between 12:30 and 3:30 am, May 17.
There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information in these cases.
There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information in these cases.
Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!