Franklin Citizen Pledges $1k for ID of Downtown Burglars

A local resident has pledged a $1,000 cash reward to anyone who can identify these burglars. On May 17, they broke into two downtown businesses and stole cash from inside.

The $1,000 reward, privately pledged through Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades, is in addition to the up to $1,000 already pledged by Crime Stoppers.

PREVIOUS RELEASE BELOW

Police are releasing a new video from a Monday morning, downtown burglary. This is from French’s Shoes and Boots on Fifth Avenue N.

The other business targeted by these burglars was Baskin-Robins on Main St. Both crimes appear to have occurred between 12:30 and 3:30 am, May 17.

There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information in these cases.





Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip



