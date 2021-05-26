Morning Source: Elisabeth Donaldson and Ryann Liebl

Morning Source
Guest: Elisabeth Donaldson and Ryann Liebl
Originally Aired: November 20, 2020
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Elisabeth Donaldson and Ryann Liebl who appear in the film “Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip.”
“Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip” is a heartfelt, laugh out loud buddy movie, written and directed by actress Ryann Liebl. This film, in the vein of Bridesmaids mixed with Grumpy Old Men, takes the audience on a journey of what it means to be a woman and balance life.
The film stars Ryann Liebl and Elisabeth Donaldson; Ryan hails from Wisconsin and Elisabeth is from Nashville. You can watch “Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip” on Amazon Prime for free.
***
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.