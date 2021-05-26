Morning Source: Elisabeth Donaldson and Ryann Liebl

Morning Source

Guest: Elisabeth Donaldson and Ryann Liebl



Originally Aired: November 20, 2020

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Elisabeth Donaldson and Ryann Liebl who appear in the film “Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip.”

“Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip” is a heartfelt, laugh out loud buddy movie, written and directed by actress Ryann Liebl. This film, in the vein of Bridesmaids mixed with Grumpy Old Men, takes the audience on a journey of what it means to be a woman and balance life.

The film stars Ryann Liebl and Elisabeth Donaldson; Ryan hails from Wisconsin and Elisabeth is from Nashville. You can watch “Mags and Julie Go on a Road Trip” on Amazon Prime for free.

