OBITUARY: Stephen Kyle Anderson

Stephen Kyle Anderson, age 36 of Spring Hill, TN passed away May 22, 2021 from injuries sustained from an accident on the lake.

Kyle was a graduate of St. Charles North High School in Illinois. He received his Bachelors Degree from Illinois State University. Kyle was a devoted husband and father of two who enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf, cycling with friends, and taking his family on adventures. He dreamed of growing old with his family in Tennessee and was so loved by everyone who knew him.

Survived by: wife, Brittany Anderson; son, Bennett Anderson; daughter, Sawyer Anderson; parents, Andy and Jeanne Anderson; brothers, A.J. (Laura) Anderson, Tamon (Alyssa) Anderson, James Anderson and Lamond Anderson; sisters, Megan (Derek) Farquharson and Phara Anderson; grandparents, Glenn E. Anderson and Rebecca Brannon; father in law, Jerry (Jenni) Cekander and mother in law, Teresa (Dan) Duitsman and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 AM Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brandon Abbott officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be A.J. Anderson, Tamon Anderson, James Anderson, Lamond Anderson, Bobby Schiller, Kyle Fenton, Elliott Khansari and Brennen Cox.

Memorials may be made to the Brittany Anderson & Children’s Memorial Fund, c/o First Bank, Attn: Clint McCain, 4824 Main Street, Suite A, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Visitation will be 4-7PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com