OBITUARY: Stephen Kyle Anderson

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Stephen Kyle Anderson

Stephen Kyle Anderson, age 36 of Spring Hill, TN passed away May 22, 2021 from injuries sustained from an accident on the lake.

Kyle was a graduate of St. Charles North High School in Illinois. He received his Bachelors Degree from Illinois State University. Kyle was a devoted husband and father of two who enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf, cycling with friends, and taking his family on adventures. He dreamed of growing old with his family in Tennessee and was so loved by everyone who knew him.

Survived by: wife, Brittany Anderson; son, Bennett Anderson; daughter, Sawyer Anderson; parents, Andy and Jeanne Anderson; brothers, A.J. (Laura) Anderson, Tamon (Alyssa) Anderson, James Anderson and Lamond Anderson; sisters, Megan (Derek) Farquharson and Phara Anderson; grandparents, Glenn E. Anderson and Rebecca Brannon; father in law, Jerry (Jenni) Cekander and mother in law, Teresa (Dan) Duitsman and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 AM Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brandon Abbott officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be A.J. Anderson, Tamon Anderson, James Anderson, Lamond Anderson, Bobby Schiller, Kyle Fenton, Elliott Khansari and Brennen Cox.

Memorials may be made to the Brittany Anderson & Children’s Memorial Fund, c/o First Bank, Attn: Clint McCain, 4824 Main Street, Suite A, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Visitation will be 4-7PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here