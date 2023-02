Rocker Breaking Benjamin will make a stop on their U.S. tour in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on Wednesday, May 3.

Special guests for the tour will be Bush and Another Day Dawns.

Breaking Benjamin shared on social media, “More shows! We’re proud to be heading out on a spring tour with our good friends Bush & special guest Another Day Dawns!”

Presale tickets begin on Thursday February, 23 at 10am with the Code: CHORUS. Public on sale date is Friday, February 24 at 10am.

Find tickets here.