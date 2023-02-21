Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Share Baby News

It’s a Pardi of three for John Pardi and wife Summer as they welcomed their first born, a baby girl.

Summer Pardi shared on social media, “2•18•23-our lives are forever changed-Presley Fawn Pardi-5:05am-7lb 12oz-20.25 inches-she has one cheek dimple like her mama and her daddy’s perfect skin.”

“Our Baby girl is here and ready to Pardi haha DAD joke!” added Jon Pardi.

The couple first announced their pregnancy with People Magazine in September 2022.

“I’m ready to start a new adventure with my wonderful wife Summer and our new little one — Pardi of three!” the country singer shared at the time. “I’m really excited to meet our baby and to have someone to ride around the ranch with.”

Jon and Summer Pardi were wed in 2020 at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro.