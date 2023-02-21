WEATHER 2-21,2023: Winds Return

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
This is going to be a rinse-and-repeat week for the forecast with lots of wind from time to time and rounds of showers and rain. If you want a taste of Spring we will see the 80s this week. Your weekend outlook looks cooler and mush of the same, rounds of rain and windy.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 66. West-southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East-southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.