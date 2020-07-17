



Continuing its dynamic renovation and expansion program, Nashville International Airport (BNA) opens its new Concourse D, adding six domestic aircraft gates, 115,000 square feet of terminal space, compelling public art displays and a variety of amenities for travelers.

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners and everyone associated with BNA, I wish to express our excitement with this excellent addition to our airport and highlight our continued efforts to accommodate the robust passenger growth that is projected well into the next decade, ” said Trey Harwell, chair of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority’s Board of Commissioners.

“The new Concourse D and extended ticket wings bring much-needed components to our airport and are part of the ‘BNA Vision,’ our ongoing program to provide this region with the world-class airport it requires and demands.”

The $292 million, 25-month-long project is anchored by the new Concourse D but also includes a 200,000-square-foot expansion of the north and south ticket wings, a 136,000-square-foot renovation of existing terminal space and an 11,000 square-foot central utility plant.

The new gates will be operated by Southwest Airlines.

“If the airport is to continue as a major catalyst for economic growth and job creation in Nashville and Middle Tennessee, we need to add capacity to BNA while maintaining a welcoming and accessible environment for our passengers,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA’s president and Chief Executive Officer. “With the new Concourse D, we’ve added gates for more flights and attractive customer amenities, all in a modern and convenient setting that brings out the best of BNA. This is another vital step forward for air travel in Nashville, and I commend all whose great work made this possible.”

According to a recent study, in 2019 alone, BNA generated more than $8.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes.

Traveler amenities and special features include two compelling public art installations and art cases showcasing selections from BNA’s permanent collection, Wi-Fi, restrooms, a mother’s room, an indoor service animal relief area, compelling airfield views and new terrazzo flooring. Additional space is available for future concessions.

Built by Hensel Phelps Construction Co. and designed by Fentress Architects, BNA’s new Concourse D represents more than 1 million hours of labor by more than 2,100 workers, 78 percent of whom are local.

Additionally, the project included more than $55 million in contracts for small, minority and woman-owned business enterprises (SMWBEs) as part of the airport’s ongoing commitment to diversity and economic inclusion. Seventy certified firms participated in the project.

Two dramatic public art installations grace Concourse D: “Lyrical Journeys” is a dynamic, hanging work of art created by RE:site Studio’s Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee (Houston, Texas) that pays homage to the sights and sounds of Nashville; and “Every New Day Is The Best Day Of Our Lives,” on the south end wall near Gate D6, is a vibrant, photorealistic mural produced by Nashville artist Brian Tull.

Concourse D was designed, built and operates utilizing LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Administered by U.S. Green Building Council, LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings. “Green” components of Concourse D include recycling receptacles, energy efficient lighting, water conservation, electrochromic glass that blocks out excessive sunlight and heat, geothermal cooling and an emphasis on regional labor.

Launched in July 2016, BNA Vision is the dynamic expansion and renovation plan for Nashville International Airport. By 2023, completed projects will include three Terminal Garages totaling 6,800 spaces of covered parking, new Concourse D, additional space for ticketing and baggage claim, renovated terminal lobby, expanded security checkpoint, a state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility, a variety of dining, retail and service amenities, airport administration building, pedestrian plaza, hotel and potential transit connection.

Completed projects include Concourse D, North Terminal Wing Expansion, upgrades to the existing interim International Arrivals Building, Terminal Garages 1 and 2 and phase 1 of the Terminal Apron and Taxilane Expansion.

As with all other airport capital improvement projects, no local tax dollars are being used to fund BNA Vision. Take a virtual 360-degree tour, view renderings and watch the BNA Vision video at BNAVision.com.

