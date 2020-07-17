



In a last-minute deal before the franchise tender was scheduled to kick in on Wednesday, running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans agreed to a contract extension, a league source has confirmed to TitanInsider.com.

The deal, first reported as being completed by Jay Glazer of FoxSports, is reportedly for four years and $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Titans had placed a $10.278 million franchise tag on their star running back, and he signed the tender back in April, though both sides were expected to work on a long-term contract extension. The 3 p.m. CT deadline on Wednesday was rapidly approaching, and though the sides had not been close to a deal as late as last week and earlier this week, according to reports, the Titans and Henry’s agents were able to close the gap in the waning hours before the deadline.

