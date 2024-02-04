7 State Parks Offering Valentine’s Day Meals

1 Montgomery Bell State Park

Lodge Montgomery Bell is offering three unique ways to celebrate the holiday, one on the actual day and two on the weekend before Valentine’s Day.

Visitors may choose from:

All-inclusive two-night stay on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10 for $630.80 for two people.

All-inclusive one-night stay on Saturday, Feb. 10 for $436.20 for two people.

Valentine’s Day four-course dinner on Feb. 14 from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. for $135 for two people, taxes, gratuity, and beverage not included.

Reservations required at 615-797-1612 and are available until Feb. 4.

Lodge Montgomery Bell

1000 Hotel Ave.

Burns, TN 37029