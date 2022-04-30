25 Places for Mother’s Day Brunch 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
Sperry's Cool springs
photo from Sperry's Cool Springs

Make this Mother’s Day more of an event this year with a delicious brunch at a local restaurant. With new restaurants on the scene, along with the tried and true ones, there are lots of places to celebrate. While you might not need to clean the kitchen for this one, you will need to make a reservation. Don’t delay in making the big day special.

55 South
photo from 55 South

155 South

7031 Executive Center Drive, Brentwood
615-610-3341

403 Main Street, Franklin
615-538-6001

https://www.facebook.com/55south

On Easter Sunday, you can enjoy 55 South’s Bloody Mary & mimosas.  Also, their a la carte brunch menu will be available, which includes items like Chicken & Waffles and Farmers Benedict.

Sperry's Cool springs
photo from Sperry’s Cool Springs

2Sperry’s

550 Frazier Drive, Franklin
615-778-9950

http://www.facebook.com/sperryscoolsprings

Brunch is only served at the Cool Springs location. You can find a selection of omelets, french toast, and waffles, along with dinner favorites like shrimp cocktail, filet mignon, and more.

Mere Bulles
photo from Mere Bulles

3Mere Bulles

5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood
615-467-1945

http://facebook.com/MereBullesRestaurant

Join the Mother’s Day Brunch tradition with drink specials, a prime rib station, creme brûlée French toast, and more.

 

Tupelo Honey
photo from Tupelo Honey

4Tupelo Honey

2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin
615-224-2600

http://facebook.com/TupeloHoneyCafeFranklin 

Enjoy brunch at Tupelo Honey with shrimp and grits, fried chicken and biscuit, waffles, and more. And don’t forget to try the fried green tomatoes.

Ruby Sunshine
photo from Ruby Sunshine

5Ruby Sunshine

231 Public Square, Franklin
615-716-3711
http:/facebook.com/RubySunshineFranklinTN

1800 21st Avenue, Nashville
629-2161576
http:/facebook.com/RubySunshineHillsboroVillage

The New Orleans-inspired brunch spot will not have a special menu on Easter; however, you can enjoy Big Easy twists on Southern brunch classics, including benedicts, pancakes, and French Toast, as well as eye-opening cocktails.

biscuit love
photo from Biscuit Love Facebook Page

6Biscuit Love

132 3rd Avenue South, Franklin
615-905-0386
http:/facebook.com/biscuitlovefranklin

2001 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville
615-610-3336
http:/facebook.com/BiscuitLoveGulch

316 11th Avenue South, Nashville
615-490-9584

http:/facebook.com/biscuitlovehillsborovillage

The locally owned family business focuses on every meal made from scratch including the biscuits. They also source lots of ingredients from local farmer’s markets. A stand out on the menu is the bonut, fried biscuit dough tossed in sugar, topped with lemon mascarpone and blueberry compote.

Frothy Monkey
photo from Frothy Monkey

7Frothy Monkey

125 5th Avenue South, Franklin
615-465-6279

2509 12th Avenue South, Nashville
615-292-1808

1701 Fatherland Street, Nashville
615-600-4756

1400 51st Avenue North, Nashville
615-600-4756

www.frothymonkey.com 

Frothy Monkey is an all-day brunch spot until 5 pm with fresh baked goods, loaded biscuits, french toast, and more.

Harpeth Hotel
photo from Harpeth Hotel

81799 Kitchen

130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin
615-206-7510

www.harpethotel.com/1799-kitchen

Visit 1799 Kitchen inside the Harpeth Hotel for brunch a hot chicken biscuit, stuffed brioche french toast, and a three-egg omelet.

 

Cafe Intermezzo
photo from Cafe Intermezzo Facebook

9Cafe Intermezzo

205 Demonbruem Street, Nashville
615-840-7933

www.cafeintermezzo.com

Breakfast is served all day. Standouts on the menu include an open-face croissant with eggs, smoked salmon benedict, and Belgian waffles.

 

Pinewood Nashville
photo from Pinewood Nashville

10Pinewood Social

33 Peabody Street, Nashville
615-751-8111

www.pinewoodsocial.com

Try starting off your brunch with crispy tater tots topped with manchego and smoked paprika aioli. Then follow it with a California Bowl, filled with scrambled eggs, kale, queso, and pico de Gallo.

The Mockingbird Nashville
photo from The Mockingbird Nashville Facebook

11The Mockingbird Nashville

121 12th Avenue North, Nashville
615-741-9900

http:/facebook.com/mockingbirdnashville

Find a hot brown on the brunch menu, open face hot brown inspired from Kentucky, heirloom tomatoes, turkey, gruyere, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and bacon. There are also breakfast tacos and chicken fried biscuits.

 

Skull's Rainbow Room
photo from Skull’s Rainbow Room

12Skull’s Rainbow Room

222 Printers Alley, Nashville
615-810-9631

www.skullsrainbowroom.com

Skull’s Rainbow Room made Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in 2022. The brunch menu includes beignets, banana foster french toast, and shrimp with grits.

 

Chef's Market
photo from Chef’s Market Facebook

13Chef’s Market

900 Conference Drive, Goodlettsville
615-851-2433

www.chefsmarket.com

They have three meal packages for Mother’s Day – Breakfast in a Box, Bridgerton Brunch, and Momma’s Southern Supper.

Gaylord Opryland
photo from Gaylord Opryland

14Gaylord Opryland- Old Hickory Steakhouse

 

2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
833-498-1656

http:/facebook.com/gaylordoprylandresort

Gaylord Opryland Resort is offering a Mother’s Day Brunch at Old Hickory Steakhouse, the resort’s signature restaurant. The upscale indoor décor along with stunning views of the thousands of tropical plants surrounding the restaurant’s terrace allows for the perfect setting to celebrate mom.

Reservations must be made in advance. To view the menu and reserve tickets, click here.

Gaylord Springs Golf Links
photo from Gaylord Opryland

15Gaylord Springs Golf Links

 

18 Springhouse Lane, Nashville
615-458-1730

www.gaylordsprings.com

Gaylord Springs Golf Links, known for its Scottish-style links course along the Cumberland River, is offering a Mother’s Day Brunch the entire family will enjoy in a serene atmosphere.

Reservations must be made in advance. To view the menu and reserve tickets, click here

Carne Mare
photo from Carne Mare

16Carne Mare

300 12th Avenue S, Nashville

615-379-9000

http:/facebook.com/CarneMareNashville

Carne Mare is open for Mother’s Day brunch from 1 pm  – 8 pm. Two additions to the menu for the holiday include Chop House Benedict with smoked salmon, hollandaise, and osetra caviar.

Dutch
photo from Dutch

17The Dutch

300 12th Avenue South, Nashville
615-379-9000

http:/facebook.com/thedutchnashville

Brunch starts at 10:30 am until 4 pm. Enjoy a mimosa with mom as well as brunch with strawberry shortcake french toast, zucchini frittata with goat cheese and crab cake benedict.

church and union
photo from Church and Union

18Church and Union

201 4th Ave N, Ste. 101, Nashville
615- 864-0977

http:/facebook.com/ChurchandUnion

Located on the historic 4th Ave in Downtown Nashville, sit street-side and enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner at Church & Union. The menu includes a twist on traditional American dishes, such as Brioche French Toast, Bulgogi Lettuce Wraps, and an Open Faced Shrimp Sandwich.

STK Steakhouse
photo from STK Steakhouse

19STK Steakhouse

700 12th Ave S., Nashville
615- 619-3500

http:facebook.com/STKNashville

For an upscale dining experience, stop by STK Steakhouse, located in the south end of the Gulch. With brunch offerings, meals include smaller bites such as Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, or larger dishes such as the 6 oz Filet & 3 Grilled Prawns.

Boqueria
photo by Josh Gilmore

20Boqueria

5005 Broadway Pl., Nashville, TN 37203

615-245-7160

http:/facebook.com/Boqueria-Fifth-Broadway-108343048454052

Enjoy traditional Barcelona-style tapas,3 types of Sangria (Red, White, Rose), and more while listening to the cocktail of Broadway’s live music from Boqueria’s patio, located at Fifth + Broadway.

Monell's
photo from Monell’s

21Monell’s

Monell’s at The Manor, 1400 Murfreesboro Road, Nashville
615-365-1414

Monell’s 1235 6th Avenue North, Nashville
615-365-1414

www.monellstn.com

Enjoy all of the Southern favorites from fried chicken, biscuits, and turnip greens in a family-style manner at this Nashville tradition at Monell’s.

Red Bicycle Coffee
photo from Red Bicycle Coffee Facebook

22Red Bicycle

1733 St. Andrews Drive, Murfreesboro
15 N Lowry Street, Smyrna
41 Fiberglass Drive, Mount Juliet
1200 5th Avenue North, Nashville

www.redbicyclecoffee.com

Enjoy a selection of savory and sweet crepes from a hot chicken to a cinnamon roll. Other items on the menu include avocado toast and breakfast tacos.

Party Fowl
photo from Party Fowl Facebook

23Party Fowl

1914 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
615-614-3636

719 8th Avenue South, Nashville
615-624-8255

2620 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
615-988-2179

127 SE Broad Street, Murfreesboro
615-617-3909

www.partyfowl.com

Party Fowl has hot chicken twists on some of your brunch favorites like our Hot Chicken Benedict and the Nashville Hot Loco Moco.

The Electric Jane
photo from The Electric Jane

24The Electric Jane

1301 Division Street, Nashville
615-964-7175

www.theelectricjane.com

The brunch menu features salads, a variety of toasts, and breakfast boards. Each board comes with Japanese egg salad, potato salad, Hash browns, toast, french toast bites, poached pears, and house jams.

Montgomery Bell State Park
Photo: Tennessee State Parks Facebook

25Montgomery Bell State Park

1000 Hotel Avenue, Burns
615-797-9052

www.tnstateparks.com/parks/montgomery-bell

Enjoy the views while crunching at Montgomery Bell. Try the Big Bell Platter, choice of full country ham slab, two eggs, toast, or biscuit. You can also find brunch boards, country-style or the bistro-style.

