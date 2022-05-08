Brentwood Resident Offers New Fitness Programs Either at Home or In-Person

Alyson Poling Fitness launches a new brand that focuses on all areas of health and wellness, with unique programs including tailored health coaching, additional fitness app workouts, and more starting May 8.

Founder and creator of Alyson Poling Fitness, Alyson Poling said, “I’ve spent many years working on my health and nutrition habits which lead me to develop The Sunshine Effect. While fitness is a large part of your health, I believe there are nine other areas of health and wellness that should contribute to your overall health goals.”

Each of the new programs launching will help clients move their body from the convenience of their home, while on vacation, outside, or wherever is convenient to get daily movement in. The new programs include:

Private In-Person or FaceTime Sessions: 30-minute session is $45; One-hour session is $75.

Group Training In-Person or FaceTime Sessions: 30-minute session is $20; One-hour session is $30.

Health Coaching One-Month Reset is $325.

Monthly Coaching Following The 1-Month Reset: Three-month commitment is $65 a month; Six-month commitment is $55 a month; One-year commitment is $45 a month.

“At the end of the day we only get one body to take care of, and I take that seriously.” said Poling. “My goal is for each client to see how beautiful and fulfilling a healthy life can be and share that light with the world.”

Alyson is a Certified Fitness Trainer and Fitness Nutrition Coach through the International Sports Sciences Association. She is also a certified Women’s Fitness Specialist through the National Academy of Sports Medicine, a Nutritious Life Nutrition Coach, Board Certified by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners, and a Holistic Health Coach through The Institute of Integrative Nutrition.

For more information, visit www.alysonpolingfitness.com.

About Alyson Poling Fitness

Exercising has never been easier with Alyson Poling Fitness programs. To learn more about each program and the cost, visit www.alysonpolingfitness.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook @alysonpolingfitness.