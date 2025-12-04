12/4/25: Partly Cloudy Early, Heavy Snow Expected, High 38, Low 28

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 28.2°F with partly cloudy skies. The wind is light at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation so far.

Looking ahead to today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 37.6°F but not before plummeting again this evening to a low of 32.9°F. Winds throughout the day will pick up slightly, reaching speeds of up to 8.6 mph. There’s a significant chance of precipitation at 61% with an expected total of 0.09 inches, indicating potential for heavy snowfall.

Tonight, conditions will shift as the skies become overcast. Despite a still mild wind up to 6.5 mph, the persistent 61% chance of precipitation ensures the possibility of continued weather activity as the temperature holds steady at a low of 32.9°F.

Residents are advised to prepare for the snow and ensure necessary precautions are taken for potentially slippery roads and reduced visibility. Stay tuned to local forecasts for any updates on weather conditions.

Today’s Details High 38°F Low 28°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 61% chance · 0.09 in Now 28°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 38°F 28°F Snow fall: heavy Friday 38°F 33°F Snow fall: moderate Saturday 49°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 45°F 38°F Drizzle: light Monday 42°F 31°F Overcast Tuesday 51°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 41°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

