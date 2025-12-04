Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 6, 1 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The Christmas Parade will once again be held on the first Saturday of December, starting at 1 p.m. with a parade route that goes through Main Street. Chaired by DFRC members C.J. Monte and Sharon Thompson, the parade’s 2025 theme is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas – A Salute to Military and First Responders Who Serve Selflessly at Christmas and All Year.” Community leader Alma McLemore was recently announced as the grand marshal. Roads will close at noon.
2Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting
Friday, December 5, 6 pm
Public Square Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The City of Franklin is excited to light up the square Friday, December 5th, for the 2025 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, one of the best tree lighting events in Middle Tennessee presented by by Middle Tennessee Electric and United Communications! Free photos with Santa will be provided beginning at 6:00 p.m. Headliner for the event will be Matthew West, the tree lighting is expected to take place at 7:15 pm.
3Fairview Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 6, 10 am
Fairview Boulevard, Fairview
The City of Fairview is ready to kick off the holiday season with its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 6, starting at 10 a.m.
Floats, festive performers, and community groups will travel a lively route from Westwood Elementary to SFEG (France Plant), filling the streets with holiday cheer, music, and sparkling lights. Families are encouraged to line the route and join in the celebration.
4Nolensville Holiday Parade
Saturday, December 6, 11 am
Nolensville Road, Nolensville
The parade begins at Rolling Hills Community Church and will proceed straight down Nolensville Road, through The Historic District, and ending on Nolensville Park Road.
On Friday night, Nolensville will host its annual tree lighting at 7 pm at the Town Hall, 7218 Nolensville Road.
5Pomp, Snow, and CIRQUEeumstance
Friday-Sunday, December 5-7, 11:30 am, 3:30 pm, and 7:30 pm
Gaylord Opryland, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Gaylord Opryland Resort is thrilled to unveil a dazzling new addition to its celebrated holiday lineup during its 42nd annual A Country Christmas event. POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance will bring the glitz of Broadway and the wonder of cirque together in an enchanting holiday production and experience for the entire family.
This new cirque holiday spectacle will take center stage through December 31, 2025, promising guests an unforgettable and immersive experience filled with world-class circus and magic acts, music, and awe-inspiring performances. From now until December 18th, receive a discount by using code SOCIAL50 for a discount on select times.
Find tickets here.
