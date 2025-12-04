Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Fairview Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 6, 10 am

Fairview Boulevard, Fairview

The City of Fairview is ready to kick off the holiday season with its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 6, starting at 10 a.m.

Floats, festive performers, and community groups will travel a lively route from Westwood Elementary to SFEG (France Plant), filling the streets with holiday cheer, music, and sparkling lights. Families are encouraged to line the route and join in the celebration.