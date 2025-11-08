11/8/25: Minor Dense Fog Advisory, Clear Sky, High 68, Low 51

Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2025-11-08T07:54:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-08T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM CST this morning for all of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County. Low visibility of one quarter mile or less can significantly impact driving conditions.

As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, clear skies prevail with a temperature of 52.9°F and light winds at 4.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

The weather forecast for today anticipates a high of 67.6°F and a low of 51.4°F, with continued light winds up to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at about 4%, with no significant precipitation expected. Foggy conditions are likely in the morning but should clear later in the day.

Tonight, the weather will turn overcast with a predicted low temperature of 52.5°F. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 4.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation is minimally set at 3%.

Today’s Details

High
68°F
Low
51°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 68°F 51°F Fog
Sunday 56°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 39°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 51°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 65°F 43°F Clear sky
Thursday 57°F 38°F Overcast
Friday 58°F 42°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

