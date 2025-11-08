11/8/25: Minor Dense Fog Advisory, Clear Sky, High 68, Low 51

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM CST this morning for all of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County. Low visibility of one quarter mile or less can significantly impact driving conditions.
As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, clear skies prevail with a temperature of 52.9°F and light winds at 4.2 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
The weather forecast for today anticipates a high of 67.6°F and a low of 51.4°F, with continued light winds up to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at about 4%, with no significant precipitation expected. Foggy conditions are likely in the morning but should clear later in the day.
Tonight, the weather will turn overcast with a predicted low temperature of 52.5°F. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 4.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation is minimally set at 3%.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|68°F
|51°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|56°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|39°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|51°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|65°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|57°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|58°F
|42°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
