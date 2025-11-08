Pushing Daisies Transforms into Holiday Wonderland with Pushing Poinsettias Pop-Up

Pushing Daisies, Upper Broadway’s stylish underground margarita bar from hospitality innovator Sam Fox, is once again decking its subterranean halls for the holidays. Back by popular demand, Pushing Poinsettias returns Nov. 28 to Dec. 28, transforming the chic speakeasy into a festive Mexican-inspired wonderland brimming with holiday cheer, twinkling lights, and spirited cocktails.

Known for its extensive list of tequilas and imaginative takes on margaritas, agave-based cocktails, and large-format sharables, Pushing Daisies offers the perfect escape to toast the season in downtown Nashville. This year, guests will descend into an enchanting holiday hideaway, where a dazzling ceiling display of silk and crepe ribbons, colorful ornaments, tassel garlands, felt pom-poms, and woven palm ornaments sets the scene. Inspired by the warmth of a traditional Christmas mantel, the space glows with Mexican-inspired stockings, vibrant string beads, lush greenery, and a constellation of twinkle lights.

Alongside the magical décor, the pop-up will feature a holiday cocktail menu crafted with Pushing Daisies’ signature flair. Expect inventive riffs on classics and a few new traditions in the making, including:

Espresso Ho Ho Ho Tini (Tito’s, Italian espresso liqueur, Spanish vanilla, cinnamon spiced cold brew)

Old Fashioned Family Christmas (Choice of Buffalo Trace bourbon or Siete Leguas Reposada tequila with raw sugar, orange oil, and smoked cocoa)

Son of a Nutcracker (Corazón Blanco tequila, fluffy pineapple, toasted cinnamon, pomegranate, drunken chia seed drizzle)

Goodnight Mrs. Santa’s Sister (Tito’s Vodka, cranberry reduction, St. George spiced pear liqueur, sparkling wine)

Primo Eduardo’s Eggnog (Holiday spiced Buffalo Trace, eggnog, cream, nutmeg and cinnamon dust)

Groups can get in on the fun with the Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree, a decorative tower of four Espresso Ho Ho Ho Tinis, or rally their crew for one of Santa’s 6-Foot Shotskis — five festive shots to take together. Guests can choose from the Texas Spark Plug (Tito’s, espresso liqueur, cold brew, horchata crème), Feliz Navidad (vanilla & cinnamon-spiced whiskey), and Sweet, But Not Two Sweet (strawberry jacked blanco tequila, tart kiwi).

Beyond the festive cocktails, Pushing Poinsettias will serve a selection of wine and cerveza, as well as a curated menu of shareable snacks, including warm queso, house made guacamole, and crispy ground beef tacos.

Pushing Poinsettias will be open from Nov. 28 to Dec. 28. Hours of operation are Wednesdays 5 p.m. – 12 a.m., Thursdays 5 p.m. – 2 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sundays 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Reservations are available online at drinkdaisies.com. There will be $4 cover charge for guests who book reservations online in advance, or a $5 cover charge at the door for walk-ins. A percentage of proceeds will benefit Nashville Food Project. Pushing Poinsettias is sponsored by Tequila Corazón, Fireball Whiskey, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Tito’s Vodka, and Sieta Leguas.

