Williamson County to Open its First Blood Donation Center

Blood Assurance will open the doors to its new brick-and-mortar donation center this Friday, August 13 at 8 a.m. in Cool Springs.

The facility, located at 600a Frazier Drive, is the only fixed location in Williamson County to offer individuals the opportunity to donate lifesaving blood, plasma, platelets, and double red blood cells.

The 3,000 square-foot building features three donor screening rooms, eight donor beds, a refreshment area, and a training room for new employees, such as phlebotomists.

“This is one of the largest donor centers within the organization,” according to Blood Assurance CEO, J.B. Gaskins. “With Blood Assurance opening this facility in Williamson County, we are able to provide a convenient location for local donors to give the gift of life.”

The opening of the Williamson County building marks another exciting chapter in Blood Assurance’s expansion into Middle Tennessee. Over the past few years, the Chattanooga-based organization has opened donor centers in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville and Tullahoma. Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to more than 70 medical facilities throughout the region, including Williamson Medical Center.

“As the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Medical Center, it is important for Blood Assurance to have a donation facility that is conveniently located and where the blood donated stays local,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Medical Center’s CEO. “We are very excited and grateful for the opening of Blood Assurance’s new Williamson County facility.”

In the near future, the Williamson County facility will be open seven days a week. For now, blood donors can contribute during the following hours:

Monday: Closed, Tuesday: Closed, Wednesday: 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m., Saturday: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. (open the first and third Saturday every month) and Sunday: 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. (open the third Sunday every month).

Donors can schedule an appointment online at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

A grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, September 16 at 11 a.m.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.