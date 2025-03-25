Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Rising Sextortion Cases

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting parents and teens about a growing online threat: sextortion.

Authorities report an increase in cases within the community, mirroring a nationwide surge noted by the FBI. Sextortion involves predators posing as peers or offering money, gifts, or attention to coerce children and teens into sending explicit images. Once they obtain one image, they often use threats, blackmail, or manipulation to demand more, sometimes even asking for money or gift cards.

These cases often begin on social media, messaging apps, or online games.

If you or someone you know is being targeted, call 1-615-790-5550 to report it. For more information, visit the FBI’s “Teens Need to Know” resource.

Parents are urged to have open conversations with their children about online dangers and reassure them that they can seek help without fear or shame.

