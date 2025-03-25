James Taylor to Perform in Franklin

James Taylor announced his August and September tour dates with his All-Star Band, including 17 shows across the country with special guest Tiny Habits. The new leg will kick off on August 21st and stop at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on September 12th.

Tickets for the August and September tour dates are on sale now. Find tickets here.

Supporting Taylor will be Tiny Habits, a Boston-bred band. Last year, the group opened for Gracie Abrams on her North American and Australian tour dates and also opened for Noah Kahan on his European tour. They have performed with Lizzy McAlpine on her Tiny Desk appearance and harmonized with Kacey Musgraves and Laufey, among many others. The Habits released their debut album, All For Something, via Mom+Pop Records in May of 2024. The band hit the road supporting Vance Joy and Lake Street Dive, finishing 2024 with a headline tour of Australia. Their latest single, ‘For Sale Sign’ with Lizzy McAlpine, is out now.

