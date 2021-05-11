Williamson County Property Transfers April 26

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for April 26-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZipcode
$1,015,000.003080 Old Murfreesboro RdCollege GroveTN37046
$411,777.00Falcon Creek Sec 22018 Upland DrFranklinTN37067
$825,000.00Fountainbrooke Sec 72119 Willowmet DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,001,900.00Beechwood PlantationBailey RdFranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Hidden Valley Est1138 Hidden Valley RdBrentwoodTN37027
$1,885,000.00Old Hillsboro RdFranklinTN37064
$305,000.00Willow Crest7801 Willow Crest DrFairviewTN37062
$540,000.00Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 27221 Kerry CtFairviewTN37062
$660,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1205 Verde Meadow DrFranklinTN37067
$465,900.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2027 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$100,000.00Harpeth School Rd4500 Harpeth School RdFranklinTN37064
$930,000.00Sneed Forest Sec 22408 Mcintyre CtFranklinTN37069
$1,500,000.004309 S Carothers RdFranklinTN37064
$502,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 7185 Heathersett DrFranklinTN37064
$149,000.008538 Taliaferro RdEaglevilleTN37060
$1,065,000.00Cromwell Sec 11810 Burland CrescentBrentwoodTN37027
$680,000.00Walnut Ridge Sec 16825 Walnut Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
$628,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 13-b3779 Wareham DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,150,000.00Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 21091 Wilshire WayBrentwoodTN37027
$255,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 11101 Downs Blvd #b-105FranklinTN37064
$520,000.00Daugherty-capley RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$799,900.002468 Rocky Fork RdNolensville Tn 37135TN37135
$425,000.00Franklin Green Sec 93159 Tristan DrFranklinTN37064
$380,000.00Soukup Charles JFisher RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
$725,000.00Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec32024 Brisbane DrSpring HillTN37174
$356,000.00Witt Hill Sec 21766 Witt Way DrSpring HillTN37174
$650,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph26002 Trout LnSpring HillTN37174
$890,000.00Iroquois Est301 Mosley DrBrentwoodTN37027
$11,000,000.00Twin Lakes Sec 12660 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
$825,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec V219 Halberton DrFranklinTN37069
$934,900.00River Landing Sec 9636 Aylesford LnFranklinTN37069
$1,734,000.00Montclair Sec 31769 Forsyth Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
$729,710.00Beechwood Plantation3501 Bailey RdFranklinTN37064
$1,400,000.00Belle Rive6102 Martingale LnBrentwoodTN37027
$429,900.00Simmons Ridge Sec22019 Gracious DrFranklinTN37064
$350,000.00Rebel Meadows Sec 2912 Rebel CirFranklinTN37064
$1,035,800.00Nolensville RdNolensvilleTN37135
$899,900.00Jenkins Ralph1745 Burke Hollow RdNolensvilleTN37135
$321,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a2608 Wellesley Square DrThompsons StationTN37179
$530,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13102 Brimstead DrFranklinTN37064
$1,525,000.00Morgan Farms Sec69401 Greyjoy DrBrentwoodTN37027
$343,300.00Highlands @ Campbell Sta3019 Auld Tatty DrSpring HillTN37174
$420,000.00Morningside Sec 26067 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
$975,000.00Dallas Downs Sec 3402 Melba CirFranklinTN37064
$421,250.00Grove Sec118708 Ashbrook LnCollege GroveTN37046
$438,750.00Grove Sec118704 Ashbrook LnCollege GroveTN37046
$500,925.00Burberry Glen Ph3a785 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
$500,000.002628 Thompsons Sta Rd EThompsons StationTN37179
$482,500.00Bent Creek Ph11 Sec26131 Christmas DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,206,662.00Westhaven Sec54937 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
$1,872,720.00Witherspoon Sec69264 Berwyn CtBrentwoodTN37027
$705,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec 3a2792 Cabin Run Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
$693,000.00Oakleaf Est Sec 12236 Oakleaf DrFranklinTN37064
$713,000.00Trice Roy Property6902 Pulltight Hill RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,158,938.00Westhaven Sec52900 Jasper AveFranklinTN37064
$1,625,000.00Governors Club The Ph 34 Applerock CtBrentwoodTN37027
$529,990.00Burberry Glen Ph2736 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
$687,905.00Falls Grove Sec67113 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$625,000.00Waters Edge Sec15030 Laughing Brook LnFranklinTN37064
$1,092,400.00Maxwell Alton9916 Maxwell LnBrentwoodTN37027
$292,000.00Spring Water LnThompsons StationTN37179
$3,250,000.005478 Pinewood RdFranklinTN37064
$505,000.00Avalon Sec 7260 Pennystone CirFranklinTN37067
$510,000.00Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 74811 Jobe TrlNolensvilleTN37135
$641,130.00Riverbluff Sec42020 Cabell DrFranklinTN37064
$700,000.00Falls Grove Sec 46720 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
$420,000.00Franklin Green Sec 53226 Gardendale DrFranklinTN37064
$2,200,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 71615 Edgewater CtFranklinTN37069
$425,000.00Stone Valley3014 Stone Valley Pvt LnFranklinTN37064
$175,000.00Cottonwood Est184 Cottonwood DrFranklinTN37069
$530,000.00Westhaven Vistas106 Front St #30FranklinTN37064
$801,000.00Hunting Creek Farms1127 Deer Lake RdFranklinTN37069
$2,500,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27341 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,500,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec47577 Whiskey RdCollege GroveTN37046
$1,050,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37259 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$3,200,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27509 Trident Ridge RdCollege GroveTN37046
$545,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 6216 Tyne DrFranklinTN37064
$775,000.00Brenthaven Sec 71615 Covington DrBrentwoodTN37027
$2,050,000.00Windstone Ph 21105 Sleeping Valley CtBrentwoodTN37027
$619,010.00Vineyard Valley Sec27202 Neills Branch DrCollege GroveTN37046
$4,712,000.007459 Old Cox PkFairviewTN37062
$940,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1211 Snowden St WFranklinTN37064
$565,000.00Cannonwood Sec 3337 Dandridge DrFranklinTN37067
$605,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a1618 Fair House RdSpring HillTN37174
$519,990.00Burberry Glen Ph3a1826 Abbey Wood DrNolensvilleTN37135
$528,200.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a2624 Bramblewood LnThompsons StationTN37179
$1,850,000.00Tuscany Hills Sec 51732 Ravello WayBrentwoodTN37027
$629,484.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17744 Thayer RdNolensvilleTN37135
$480,000.00Winterset Woods1733 Bastante CtNolensvilleTN37135
$360,000.00Brentwood Pointe 31619 Brentwood PointeFranklinTN37067
$221,000.00Jorgensen Dana3819 Bear Creek RdThompsons StationTN37179
$435,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 22129 Melody DrFranklinTN37067
$50,000.00Liberty PkFranklinTN37064
$405,000.00Franklin Green Sec 53238 Gardendale DrFranklinTN37064
$290,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2020 Hemlock DrSpring HillTN37174
$310,000.00Shirebrook Ph2401 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring HillTN37174
$590,000.00Founders Pointe Sec 7733 Meeting StFranklinTN37064
$250,000.00Hudgins J Fred PropCox PkFairviewTN37062
$570,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec251007 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
$310,000.00Patton Est7100 Bahne RdFairviewTN37062
$553,421.00Brixworth Ph7b9035 Safe Haven PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$340,000.00Chapmans Crossing Ph 12007 Fiona WaySpring HillTN37174
$270,000.00Ridgeport Sec 5a2210 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
$495,000.00Campbell Station Sec 112655 Churchill DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,313,533.00Stephens Valley Sec6617 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$594,146.00Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b1256 Craigleigh DrNolensvilleTN37135
$175,900.00Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
$196,900.00Eliot RdFranklinTN37064
$175,900.00Westhaven Sec 571812 Eliot Rd FranklinTN37064
$1,475,000.00Lansdowne Sec 39233 Weston DrBrentwoodTN37027
$776,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 12904 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$509,000.00Chestnut Springs Sec 59758 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,464,512.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41595 Eastwood DrBrentwoodTN37027
$435,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 11188 Hunters Chase DrFranklinTN37064
$1,315,000.00Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 3812 Saddleview TerFranklinTN37067
$527,900.00Brixworth Ph7a8044 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$150,000.007411 Les Hughes RdFairviewTN37062
$1,350,000.00Zonger Kenneth E Etux Amy D2025 Carters Creek PkFranklinTN37064
$1,720,000.00Terrabrooke1806 Terrabrooke Pvt CtBrentwoodTN37027
$569,305.00Tap Root Hills Sec53021 Nolencrest WayFranklinTN37067
$363,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1700 Vintage Green Ln 306FranklinTN37064
$1,400,000.00Westfall Prop2275 Henpeck LnFranklinTN37064
$775,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 31101 Montpier DrFranklinTN37069
$6,250,000.00Synergy Bank Annex204 9th Ave SFranklinTN37064
$796,316.00Stephens Valley Sec6632 Jackson Falls DrNashvilleTN37221
$450,000.00Franklin Green Sec 43259 Nolen LnFranklinTN37064
$256,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2412 Cashmere DrThompsons StationTN37179
$200,800.00Avalon Sec 3East Mcewen DrFranklinTN37067
$710,000.00Belshire Ph 11022 Cantwell PlaceSpring HillTN37174
$870,000.00Bridgemore Village Sec6a3521 Creamery Bridge RdThompsons StationTN37179
$1,450,000.00Grove Sec 26008 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
$649,900.00Hillview Est Sec 1897 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwoodTN37027
$423,275.00Tollgate Village Ph2a2023 Tollgate BlvdThompsons StationTN37179
$322,000.00Maplelawn Est2832 Maple CirThompsons StationTN37179
$865,000.00Ralston Row416 Dragonfly CtFranklinTN37064
$269,900.00Spring Hill Business Park4918 Main St #2Spring HillTN37174
$813,768.00Raintree Forest Sec 4-a1582 Fawn Creek RdBrentwoodTN37027
$388,075.00Pennock Place7326 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$155,000.00Holly Tree Hills1353 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwoodTN37027
$155,000.00Holly Tree Hills1357 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwoodTN37027
$300,000.009718 Concord RdBrentwoodTN37027
$575,000.00Heartland Reserve Sec 27125 Triple Crown LnFairviewTN37062
$800,000.00Brookfield Sec 169647 Radiant Jewel CtBrentwoodTN37027
$297,500.00Springway7887 Horn Tavern RdFairviewTN37062
$2,800,000.004015 Laurawood LnFranklinTN37067
$1,305,095.00Grove Sec138833 Edgecomb DrCollege GroveTN37046
$640,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23730 Fontwell LnFranklinTN37064
$1,075,000.00Brenthaven Place8109 Hilldale DrBrentwoodTN37027
$315,000.00159 Chester Stephens RdFranklinTN37064
$470,000.00Commons @ Gateway 2427 Clare Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
$742,000.00Shadow Creek @330 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
$640,000.00Irvin Richard4253 N Chapel RdFranklinTN37067
$615,000.00Tollgate Village Sec 12944 Americus DrThompsons StationTN37179
$520,000.00Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5304 Tippecanoe DrFranklinTN37067
$975,000.00Sonoma Sec 11836 Sonoma TrBrentwoodTN37027
$559,900.00Whittmore Ph1906 Whittmore DrNolensvilleTN37135
$1,599,000.00Governors Club The Ph 610 Portrush CtBrentwoodTN37027
$595,000.00Carondelet Sec 39120 Saddlebow DrBrentwoodTN37027
$537,500.00Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3196 London LnFranklinTN37067
$6,000,000.00Franklin Commons So Sec 34207 Franklin Commons CtFranklinTN37067
$569,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C236 Stonehaven CirFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Peytonsville RdFranklinTN37064
$177,000.001319 W Main St 106FranklinTN37064
$1,999,800.00Grove Sec 26066 Pelican WayCollege GroveTN37046
$650,000.00Williamsburg Est224 Williamsburg CirBrentwoodTN37027
$1,700,000.00Lenox Park Sec 2284 Stratton CtBrentwoodTN37027
$592,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153279 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$627,000.00Amelia Park Sec41949 Griffin DrFranklinTN37067
$1,399,900.00Riverstone Homes Llc6720 Lane RdCollege GroveTN37046
$880,000.00Westhaven Section 27451 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
$369,400.00Wyngate Est Ph 19-a1644 Zurich DrSpring HillTN37174
$1,799,950.00Heights1006 Heights BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
$875,000.00Troubadour Ph1 Sec37251 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$577,907.00Brixworth Ph7a8024 Brightwater WaySpring HillTN37174
$631,732.00Tollgate Village Sec153302 Vinemont DrThompsons StationTN37179
$880,000.00Glenview Plaza2401 Fairview BlvdFairviewTN37062
$710,000.00Stonehenge Sec 25108 Prince Phillip CvBrentwoodTN37027
$362,000.00Cherry Grove Ph 12215 Ipswitch DrThompsons StationTN37179
$1,600,000.00Head3016 Wilson PkFranklinTN37067
$436,000.00Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec11966 Allerton WaySpring HillTN37174
$345,000.00Montgomery Porter7112 Northwest HwyFairviewTN37062
$850,000.00Timberline Sec 2416 Winchester DrFranklinTN37069
$770,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19230 Rich CirFranklinTN37064
$632,500.00Harpeth Meadows Sec 2168 Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
$600,000.00Temple Hills Sec 4166 Baltusrol RdFranklinTN37069
$300,000.00Williamsburg Com Ph 21129 W Main St #23FranklinTN37064
$360,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 12100 Quail CtFranklinTN37064
$3,800,000.00Two Rivers4208 Two Rivers LnFranklinTN37069
$232,500.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b2320 Durham Trail DrBrentwoodTN37027
$1,350,000.00Westhaven Sec 10432 Pearre Springs WayFranklinTN37064
$420,100.00Baronswood Sec 1304 Baronswood DrNolensvilleTN37135
$317,000.00Candlewood Sec 42945 Hearthside DrSpring HillTN37174
$487,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 34005 Gersham CtSpring HillTN37174
$720,000.00Telfair Ph1437 Edenfield PassNolensvilleTN37135
$1,580,000.00Fountainhead Sec 3902 Pheasant Run Ct SBrentwoodTN37027
$885,000.00Whetstone Ph4705 Thurrock CirBrentwoodTN37027
$2,300,000.00Westhaven Sec30525 Rochester CloseFranklinTN37064
$370,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11416 Wildwood CtFranklinTN37064
$510,000.00Benevento East Ph3 Sec18004 San Cabrillo CtSpring HillTN37174
$810,000.00Williamsburg Est229 Williamsburg CirBrentwoodTN37027
$367,958.00Pennock Place7306 Lakelet CvFairviewTN37062
$1,500,000.00Troubadour Sec68405 Six String DrCollege GroveTN37046
$900,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27377 Harlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
$1,825,000.00N Lick Creek RdFranklinTN37064

