Williamson County Property Transfers April 26

See where houses sold for April 26-30, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zipcode
|$1,015,000.00
|3080 Old Murfreesboro Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$411,777.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2018 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$825,000.00
|Fountainbrooke Sec 7
|2119 Willowmet Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,001,900.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Hidden Valley Est
|1138 Hidden Valley Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,885,000.00
|Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$305,000.00
|Willow Crest
|7801 Willow Crest Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$540,000.00
|Kyles Creek Est Ph 1 Sec 2
|7221 Kerry Ct
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$660,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1
|205 Verde Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$465,900.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2027 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$100,000.00
|Harpeth School Rd
|4500 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$930,000.00
|Sneed Forest Sec 2
|2408 Mcintyre Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,500,000.00
|4309 S Carothers Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$502,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 7
|185 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$149,000.00
|8538 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|TN
|37060
|$1,065,000.00
|Cromwell Sec 1
|1810 Burland Crescent
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$680,000.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1
|6825 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$628,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 13-b
|3779 Wareham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,150,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 2
|1091 Wilshire Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$255,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 1
|1101 Downs Blvd #b-105
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$520,000.00
|Daugherty-capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$799,900.00
|2468 Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville Tn 37135
|TN
|37135
|$425,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 9
|3159 Tristan Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$380,000.00
|Soukup Charles J
|Fisher Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|$725,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph4 Sec3
|2024 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$356,000.00
|Witt Hill Sec 2
|1766 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$650,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph2
|6002 Trout Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$890,000.00
|Iroquois Est
|301 Mosley Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$11,000,000.00
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|2660 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec V
|219 Halberton Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$934,900.00
|River Landing Sec 9
|636 Aylesford Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$1,734,000.00
|Montclair Sec 3
|1769 Forsyth Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$729,710.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|3501 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Belle Rive
|6102 Martingale Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$429,900.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec2
|2019 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Rebel Meadows Sec 2
|912 Rebel Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,035,800.00
|Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$899,900.00
|Jenkins Ralph
|1745 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$321,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec12a
|2608 Wellesley Square Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$530,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3102 Brimstead Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,525,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec6
|9401 Greyjoy Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$343,300.00
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta
|3019 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$420,000.00
|Morningside Sec 2
|6067 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$975,000.00
|Dallas Downs Sec 3
|402 Melba Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$421,250.00
|Grove Sec11
|8708 Ashbrook Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$438,750.00
|Grove Sec11
|8704 Ashbrook Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$500,925.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|785 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$500,000.00
|2628 Thompsons Sta Rd E
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$482,500.00
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec2
|6131 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,206,662.00
|Westhaven Sec54
|937 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,872,720.00
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9264 Berwyn Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$705,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec 3a
|2792 Cabin Run Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$693,000.00
|Oakleaf Est Sec 1
|2236 Oakleaf Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$713,000.00
|Trice Roy Property
|6902 Pulltight Hill Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,158,938.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|900 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,625,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 3
|4 Applerock Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$529,990.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|736 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$687,905.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7113 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$625,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec1
|5030 Laughing Brook Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,092,400.00
|Maxwell Alton
|9916 Maxwell Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$292,000.00
|Spring Water Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$3,250,000.00
|5478 Pinewood Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$505,000.00
|Avalon Sec 7
|260 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$510,000.00
|Bent Creek Sec 1 Ph 7
|4811 Jobe Trl
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$641,130.00
|Riverbluff Sec4
|2020 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6720 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$420,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 5
|3226 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$2,200,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7
|1615 Edgewater Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$425,000.00
|Stone Valley
|3014 Stone Valley Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$175,000.00
|Cottonwood Est
|184 Cottonwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$530,000.00
|Westhaven Vistas
|106 Front St #30
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$801,000.00
|Hunting Creek Farms
|1127 Deer Lake Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$2,500,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7341 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,500,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec4
|7577 Whiskey Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,050,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7259 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$3,200,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7509 Trident Ridge Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$545,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 6
|216 Tyne Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7
|1615 Covington Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,050,000.00
|Windstone Ph 2
|1105 Sleeping Valley Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$619,010.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7202 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$4,712,000.00
|7459 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$940,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 5-1
|211 Snowden St W
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$565,000.00
|Cannonwood Sec 3
|337 Dandridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$605,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-a
|1618 Fair House Rd
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$519,990.00
|Burberry Glen Ph3a
|1826 Abbey Wood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$528,200.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13a
|2624 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,850,000.00
|Tuscany Hills Sec 5
|1732 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$629,484.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7744 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$480,000.00
|Winterset Woods
|1733 Bastante Ct
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$360,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe 3
|1619 Brentwood Pointe
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$221,000.00
|Jorgensen Dana
|3819 Bear Creek Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$435,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 2
|2129 Melody Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$50,000.00
|Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$405,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 5
|3238 Gardendale Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$290,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2020 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$310,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph2
|401 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$590,000.00
|Founders Pointe Sec 7
|733 Meeting St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$250,000.00
|Hudgins J Fred Prop
|Cox Pk
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$570,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec25
|1007 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$310,000.00
|Patton Est
|7100 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$553,421.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9035 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$340,000.00
|Chapmans Crossing Ph 1
|2007 Fiona Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$270,000.00
|Ridgeport Sec 5a
|2210 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$495,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 11
|2655 Churchill Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,313,533.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|617 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$594,146.00
|Woods @ Burberry Glen Ph4b
|1256 Craigleigh Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$175,900.00
|Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$196,900.00
|Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$175,900.00
|Westhaven Sec 57
|1812 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,475,000.00
|Lansdowne Sec 3
|9233 Weston Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$776,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 1
|2904 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$509,000.00
|Chestnut Springs Sec 5
|9758 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,464,512.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1595 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$435,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 1
|1188 Hunters Chase Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,315,000.00
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 3
|812 Saddleview Ter
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$527,900.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8044 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$150,000.00
|7411 Les Hughes Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,350,000.00
|Zonger Kenneth E Etux Amy D
|2025 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,720,000.00
|Terrabrooke
|1806 Terrabrooke Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$569,305.00
|Tap Root Hills Sec5
|3021 Nolencrest Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$363,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|700 Vintage Green Ln 306
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Westfall Prop
|2275 Henpeck Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$775,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 3
|1101 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$6,250,000.00
|Synergy Bank Annex
|204 9th Ave S
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$796,316.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|632 Jackson Falls Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|$450,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 4
|3259 Nolen Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$256,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2
|412 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$200,800.00
|Avalon Sec 3
|East Mcewen Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$710,000.00
|Belshire Ph 1
|1022 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$870,000.00
|Bridgemore Village Sec6a
|3521 Creamery Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,450,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6008 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$649,900.00
|Hillview Est Sec 1
|897 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$423,275.00
|Tollgate Village Ph2a
|2023 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$322,000.00
|Maplelawn Est
|2832 Maple Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$865,000.00
|Ralston Row
|416 Dragonfly Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$269,900.00
|Spring Hill Business Park
|4918 Main St #2
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$813,768.00
|Raintree Forest Sec 4-a
|1582 Fawn Creek Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$388,075.00
|Pennock Place
|7326 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$155,000.00
|Holly Tree Hills
|1353 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$155,000.00
|Holly Tree Hills
|1357 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$300,000.00
|9718 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec 2
|7125 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$800,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 16
|9647 Radiant Jewel Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$297,500.00
|Springway
|7887 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$2,800,000.00
|4015 Laurawood Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,305,095.00
|Grove Sec13
|8833 Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$640,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec23
|730 Fontwell Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,075,000.00
|Brenthaven Place
|8109 Hilldale Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$315,000.00
|159 Chester Stephens Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Commons @ Gateway
|2427 Clare Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$742,000.00
|Shadow Creek @
|330 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$640,000.00
|Irvin Richard
|4253 N Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$615,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 1
|2944 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$520,000.00
|Village Of Clovercroft Sec1 Rev5
|304 Tippecanoe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$975,000.00
|Sonoma Sec 1
|1836 Sonoma Tr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$559,900.00
|Whittmore Ph1
|906 Whittmore Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,599,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 6
|10 Portrush Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$595,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 3
|9120 Saddlebow Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$537,500.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 9 Ph 3
|196 London Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$6,000,000.00
|Franklin Commons So Sec 3
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$569,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|236 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$177,000.00
|1319 W Main St 106
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$1,999,800.00
|Grove Sec 2
|6066 Pelican Way
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$650,000.00
|Williamsburg Est
|224 Williamsburg Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,700,000.00
|Lenox Park Sec 2
|284 Stratton Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$592,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3279 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$627,000.00
|Amelia Park Sec4
|1949 Griffin Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$1,399,900.00
|Riverstone Homes Llc
|6720 Lane Rd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$880,000.00
|Westhaven Section 27
|451 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$369,400.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 19-a
|1644 Zurich Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$1,799,950.00
|Heights
|1006 Heights Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$875,000.00
|Troubadour Ph1 Sec3
|7251 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$577,907.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8024 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$631,732.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3302 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$880,000.00
|Glenview Plaza
|2401 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$710,000.00
|Stonehenge Sec 2
|5108 Prince Phillip Cv
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$362,000.00
|Cherry Grove Ph 1
|2215 Ipswitch Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|$1,600,000.00
|Head
|3016 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|$436,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph3 Sec1
|1966 Allerton Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$345,000.00
|Montgomery Porter
|7112 Northwest Hwy
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$850,000.00
|Timberline Sec 2
|416 Winchester Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$770,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec19
|230 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$632,500.00
|Harpeth Meadows Sec 2
|168 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 4
|166 Baltusrol Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$300,000.00
|Williamsburg Com Ph 2
|1129 W Main St #23
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$360,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|2100 Quail Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$3,800,000.00
|Two Rivers
|4208 Two Rivers Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|$232,500.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec13b
|2320 Durham Trail Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$1,350,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 10
|432 Pearre Springs Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$420,100.00
|Baronswood Sec 1
|304 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$317,000.00
|Candlewood Sec 4
|2945 Hearthside Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$487,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3
|4005 Gersham Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$720,000.00
|Telfair Ph1
|437 Edenfield Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|$1,580,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 3
|902 Pheasant Run Ct S
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$885,000.00
|Whetstone Ph4
|705 Thurrock Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$2,300,000.00
|Westhaven Sec30
|525 Rochester Close
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$370,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1416 Wildwood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|$510,000.00
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec1
|8004 San Cabrillo Ct
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|$810,000.00
|Williamsburg Est
|229 Williamsburg Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|$367,958.00
|Pennock Place
|7306 Lakelet Cv
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|$1,500,000.00
|Troubadour Sec6
|8405 Six String Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$900,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7377 Harlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|$1,825,000.00
|N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
