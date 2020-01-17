Wheeler’s Raid Distillery plans to open their tasting room today (Friday, January 17), a representative from the distillery said.

The new tasting room is connected to the distillery at 2007 Johnson Industrial Boulevard in Nolensville.

Friday will be a soft opening featuring a live band and drink specials. A grand opening event is planned for Saturday, February 1, more details to be released later.

On Facebook, the distillery says they fully expect to open Friday evening and if anything changes, they will alert followers.

“Based on feedback and pre inspection, everything looks good but we need to make sure all requirements have been met. Wish we could give you 100% but hopefully you can live with 99%.”

Hours for the tasting room will be Wednesday – Thursday 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday- Saturday, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is the first distillery in Nolensville. The name comes from a Civil War battle that occurred in Nolensville. At this battle, it was General Joseph Wheeler who led his troops to head off a wagon wheel supply line headed for Nolensville with the location noted at 34 degrees North. As luck would have it, as the soldiers raided the wagons, they found whiskey.

You can find a line of bourbon whiskey from the original blend to a cask strength rye which is only available in a limited number of barrels each year.

The distillery has also launched a ready-to-drink cocktail in a can under the name 34 North Cocktail Co. featuring Sneaky Pucker, a 12.5% ABV Vodka, lavender simple syrup, lemonade cocktail and Whiskey Thief – A 15% ABV Expertly aged Bourbon, a special blend of bitters and a hint of orange.

Find the latest information on their Facebook page.