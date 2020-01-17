Luke Bryan has announced new music and a new tour.

Bryan kicks off his “PROUD TO BE RIGHT HERE TOUR” on May 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center and will stop in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on July 30.

Morgan Wallen is the special guest on the tour with openers Caylee Hammack for the first half and Runaway June for the last half of the tour. Select dates on sale to the Nut House, Luke’s fan club, on Tuesday, January 28 and select dates on sale to the public Friday, January 31.

Bryan will release his seventh studio album BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE on April 24. It’s the follow up to 2017’s WHAT MAKES YOU COUNTRY album.

“‘Proud to be right here’ is a phrase from my new album’s title track, BORN HERE, LIVE HERE, DIE HERE (written by Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson, Jake Mitchell),” said Bryan in a release. “From the moment I first heard it, I loved that this song related so closely to how I grew up and how I still have so many ties to my hometown. It’s a connection I feel is so important in country music. I am truly so thankful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look out into the crowds each night from stage and be proud of what we’ve created. And I’m excited to get on the road with these guest artists too. I’ve been watching what Morgan is building with his fans and it has been so fun to watch! I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it’s going to be such a high energy night for everyone.”