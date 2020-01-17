We ask a lot of our cars! Commuting to and from work, taking the kids to all of their activities, the occasional road trip; it’s important our cars are at their best.

However, can you remember the last time your car was serviced? Not just an oil change or tire check, but a full-service check? Getting your car serviced on a consistent basis will help extend the life of your car and may even help you avoid future repair headaches.

Ed’s British 4×4, in Brentwood, is your hometown mechanic. In business for over 10 years, they offer service and repairs on many domestic and foreign cars and can help keep your car in tip top shape.

3 reasons you need to get your car serviced

1. Safety

Many people may get their car serviced before a big road trip to ensure everything is in working order before hitting the road. While that’s a great idea, it’s preferable to get your car checked out throughout the year, even if you don’t have a big road trip planned. During a service check, your technician can make sure your car is as safe as it can be by checking the functionality of your brakes, tire wear and fluid levels.

2.Vehicle Performance

Every now and again, cars need a little revitalization. Things like replacing filters and topping off fluid levels, which are standard service tasks, can help your car run more efficiently. A more efficient car means a smoother ride for you!

3.Longer Life

While it’s impossible to prevent every type of car problem, regular maintenance will help your car last longer. Regular service will keep your car in good shape, as well as, potentially catch minor problems before they become major problems.

As colder weather creeps in, it’s the perfect time to get your car serviced if you haven’t done so recently. The staff at Ed’s British 4×4 offers decades of mechanic experience and a passion for all cars.

Get in touch with Ed’s British 4×4 to get your car serviced:

Call 615-472-8371

Email Kenny@edsrover.com

Visit edsbritish4x4.com

312 Wilson Pike Circle, Brentwood

Get in touch with Ed’s British 4×4:

Call 615-472-8371

Email Kenny@edsrover.com

Visit edsbritish4x4.com

312 Wilson Pike Circle, Brentwood

Or fill out the form below to ask Ed’s British 4×4 a question:

<br />

