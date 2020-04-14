Laine Hardy, winner of American Idol 2019, will be joining us for a live interview on Tuesday, April 14, at 4 pm. Check out our Facebook Page to watch the interview.

Just recently, Hardy surprised fans with two new songs – “Ground I Grew Up On” (Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson, and Brett Beavers) and “Let There Be Country,” (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, and Tim Nichols).

In addition, Hardy released his first music video for “Ground I Grew Up On” which was filmed in his home state of Louisana.

“What I love most about this music video is, it is spot on what I love to do and how I grew up, hanging with all my buddies on the river and just having a good time!” says Laine in a statement. “I hope that it helps people in Louisiana and the whole country in this crazy time we’re all going through together. Hope it reminds people of the fun we will be having again soon.”