Following an injury crash in which a vehicle crashed into and severed the support column to an overhead sign, the I-65 southbound exit ramp to Goose Creek Bypass (Peytonsville Road) is CLOSED to all traffic. This is to ensure the safety of motorists, as it is currently unsafe to travel under that unstable overhead sign.

All southbound I-65 traffic destined for the Goose Creek Bypass (Berry Farms, Ladd Park, Stream Valley, etc.) MUST exit at either Murfreesboro Road or I-840.

TDOT estimates that the repairs needed to reopen the ramp will be complete around 8:00 Monday night. Follow @FranklinTNPD on Twitter for updates on the re-opening of this ramp.