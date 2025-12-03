Vanderbilt Health Provides Update on New Services Planned for Williamson County

Vanderbilt Health has been proud to affiliate with Williamson Health for more than a decade in delivering exceptional primary and specialty care services. Numerous service lines at the hospital have been expanded, ensuring that patients and families in Williamson County have access to the highest quality medical care close to home.

Efforts at Williamson Health have included adult specialty care as well as pediatric emergency and inpatient care provided by Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, as well as five walk-in clinics across the county—extending convenient, expert care to the community.

Vanderbilt Health’s commitments to the people of Williamson County and nearby regions remain steadfast and will soon expand. The building and 43-acre property at 402 Franklin Road, Brentwood, the site of the former AT&T data center has been secured.

Renovations of this sizeable facility is expected to provide a wide range of outpatient clinical services. At a minimum, this will include extensive cancer diagnostic and treatment services including surgery, a range of diagnostic and treatment modalities for heart and vascular care and expanded clinics for Vanderbilt Health’s growing orthopedics and sports medicine practice. A wide range of laboratory and imaging capabilities will be available on-site, making the care experience as seamless as possible for patients and clinicians. In addition, Vanderbilt Health will continue their commitment to pediatric care in Williamson County.

