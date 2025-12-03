Republican Matt Van Epps Wins Special Election For TN’s 7th Congressional District

Republican Matt Van Epps won Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacant U.S. House seat in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, defeating Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn.

The special election drew national attention as it was expected to be one of the closest federal races in the state this year. The seat opened after former Congressman Mark Green stepped down in July to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

Van Epps, a military veteran and former state general services commissioner from Nashville, was projected as the winner shortly after polls closed, with a lead of roughly nine percentage points.

The margin was narrower than in the previous general election, when the Republican candidate won the district by 21 points, according to the Associated Press. Behn won Davidson County, the most Democratic-leaning part of the district and home to Nashville, while Van Epps carried all other counties. In the last presidential election, Donald Trump carried the district by 22 points.

Four independent candidates were also on the ballot: Teresa “Terri” Christie, Bobby Dodge, Robert James Sutherby, and Jon Thorp. Only registered voters residing in the 7th Congressional District were eligible to participate in the special election.

United States House of Representatives District 7 Election Results:

Matt Van Epps (R) 96,988✔

Aftyn Behn (D) 81,044

Jon Thorp (I) 932

Teresa “Terri” Christie (I) 610

Bobby Dodge (I) 196

Robert James Sutherb(I) 129

