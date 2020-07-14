



Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) is excited to offer a rec soccer program for players in Nashville.

TSC Harpeth Youth Soccer Association (HYSA) registration is open. HYSA is a non-profit recreational soccer league serving the Nashville area. All games are played at the HYSA Soccer Complex located in Bellevue at 7820 Coley Davis Road, Nashville, TN 37221. The complex features 21 soccer fields (some with lighting) in a scenic setting nestled up against the Harpeth River.

About HYSA:

Providing soccer opportunities for kids since 1989

Boys and Girls from Pre-K to 8th Grade

Family Friendly/Fun Environment

Volunteer coaching with professional guidance

Referee mentorship program ️

HYSA Recreation Soccer Goals

FUN- enjoy the game of soccer.

DEVELOP– our players socially through the game of soccer within our community.

LEARN- the game of soccer while improving technically and tactically in the process.

PROVIDE- a competitive environment where winning isn’t everything.

CREATE- a love for the game.

Pre-K: Emphasis on creating a love of the game.

Kindergarten-2nd Grade: Develop basic technical competencies to enable players to grasp the soccer basics while continuing to develop the love of the game.

3rd Grade and Older: Play the game for fun, physical exercise, soccer and social development within the community setting.

UPDATED FALL 2020 SEASON DATES

*Fall 2020 schedule tentative*



Pre-K Saturday Soccer

Saturday’s 8:30am & 9:30am

Kindergarten and Older

First week of practices – September 7

First weekend of games – September 12

No games weekend of October 30 – Nov 1

Last week of practices – November 2

Last scheduled weekend of games – November 7

Learn more here.

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.” Learn more at tennesseesoccerclub.org.



