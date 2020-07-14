



Franklin nonprofit A Vintage Affair is celebrating 20 years this year; however, their 20th anniversary celebraton and other upcoming events have been put on hold.

Sharing the news via Facebook, A Vintage Affair announced the remaining 2020 events including the Annual Main Event and Grape Stomp has been canceled.

In light of the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic, our Executive Board of Directors has met and voted to cancel all events for the remainder of 2020. This is a very difficult decision given the growing needs of our beneficiaries, but it is in line with the direction and feedback we have been given by community leaders, health organizations and individuals like yourself. The health and well-being of our Sponsors, Vendors, Beneficiaries and Attendees are at the forefront of our decision.

The needs of the Williamson County community served by our Beneficiaries have continued to grow during this ongoing pandemic, and we are thrilled to announce that we will be moving forward with our annual financial giving to our designated Beneficiaries – even without any events coming to fruition.

There is no doubt that we will miss seeing you at our events; however, we look forward to welcoming you with open arms to our belated 20th Anniversary Celebration in the Spring of 2021.

Beneficiaries for A Vintage Affair include Williamson Medical Center, Bridges Domestic Violence Center, My Friend’s House, High Hopes, Davis House, Williamson County Foster & Adoption Association, and One Gen Away.

For the latest news, follow A Vintage Affair on Facebook.



