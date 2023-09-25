Traveling Pastor Charged With Child Rape, Sexual Assault in Murfreesboro

September 20, 2023 – A traveling pastor was recently booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after being accused of child rape and sexual abuse.

Benjamin Garlick assisted with a Spanish-speaking church in Murfreesboro. He also preached in multiple states around the U.S. including Florida, Minnesota, and Texas.

Rutherford County Court documents show Garlick, 32, was arrested on September 12, 2023. According to WSMV, Murfreesboro police say the crimes allegedly happened in February 2021.

He was charged with five counts of aggravated rape of a child, five counts of aggravated sexual battery, sexual exploitation of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Garlick’s wife, 29-year-old Shaantal Garlick, was also allegedly involved in the incident. She was charged with the facilitation of aggravated rape of a child and aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment.

Shaantal was released three days later after posting a $75,000 bond.

Benjamin Garlick remains behind bars on a $750,000 bond.