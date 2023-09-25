Fall Events in Nashville

Break out the sweaters and boots because fall is almost here, and Nashville and the surrounding area have so many things to do. Whether you want something to take the whole family to or you want to have a “Mom’s Night Out” with some friends, there is something for everyone to do and celebrate fall.

Cheekwood Harvest

Always a Nashville staple, Cheekwood is a great spot to bring the whole family. From September 16th – October 29th, Cheekwood will host the Cheekwood Harvest. You can stroll through their gardens and admire all of the pumpkins and other fall decor that has been added to celebrate the season. At the end, you can select a pumpkin to take home and carve, creating the perfect Halloween decor!

Boo at the Zoo

From October 13th to October 29th, the Nashville Zoo will be hosting Boo at the Zoo, an event that is perfect for kids and adults! You can wear your Halloween costume, see all the animals, and the kids can trick-or-treat around the park. There are festive lights and decor throughout the zoo that are perfect for photo ops. Boo at the Zoo takes place every night from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., and advanced ticket purchases are required.

Mill Creek Brewing Oktoberfest

Celebrate the first day of fall at Mill Creek Brewing with their 4th Annual Oktoberfest! On September 23rd from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., bring the whole family and enjoy all of the festivities. They will have live music throughout the day and a bounce house for the kids to enjoy. Enjoy authentic German food and beer, and enjoy the crisp air on the first day of fall!

Pumpkinfest

On October 28th, head over to downtown Franklin for the 38th annual Pumpkinfest. As middle Tennessee’s largest family fall event, you won’t want to miss it! There will be hundreds of vendors, fall-inspired food and drinks, music, and activities for kids, adults, and pets. Make sure to wear your costume because there will be a costume contest for you and your pet! There is something for everyone at Pumpkinfest, so load up your car with the whole family and enjoy a lovely fall day in downtown Franklin!

Wine Down Main Street

Leave the kids with a babysitter and enjoy a night out to yourself at Wine Down Main Street. On November 4th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee will host the event to help raise money for disadvantaged children. Sip on delicious wine, sample food, and listen to live music while strolling down Main Street. There are different ticket packages available, and there is a designated driver ticket that may be purchased if you are not drinking. The VIP ticket will give you access to a private lounge in the Harpeth Hotel, and the VIP Premium ticket will include the lounge and a gift bag with items from the event sponsors.

Susan Gregory

After all the summer heat, fall is finally heading this way and will bring cooler air with it. Fall events are the perfect way to celebrate the season and get in the fall spirit. Middle Tennessee has great events all year round, and it is a perfect place to consider if you are looking to relocate.

